The Thames Challenge
The Thames Challenge
£45 - £595
About
Tackle England's most extensive river path from the Thames Head in the Cotswolds to the Thames Barrier in Greenwich. This demanding event offers 184 miles and four days of running, and is the ultimate bucket list event for experienced athletes.
The Thames Challenge
Thu, Aug 8, 2024
Kemble, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Kemble Station Car Park, Windmill Rd, Kemble, Cirencester GL7 6AW, UK
Start times
Thursday, Aug 8, 2024
The Thames Challenge: 7:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Thames Challenge
The Thames Challenge
186mi
£45 - £595
Route information
The Thames Path is England's longest river path. Runners will start this epic adventure from the source of The Thames in the Cotswolds, and travel 184 unforgettable miles to the mouth of the river at The Thames Barrier in Greenwich.
The challenge is to complete this distance over 4 stages over 4 days. Each of these stages is a race in it's own right and if you complete all 4, you will receive all 4 medals which fit together as a jigsaw. You can also enter any race individually.
Stage 1
-
57 miles
-
Stage 2
-
49 miles
-
Stage 3
-
47 miles
-
Stage 4
- 33 miles
- The Richmond Ultra
What's included
- Accommodation on Days 1, 2 and 3 (on a shared basis)
- Evening meals, breakfast and snacks during each stage
- 4 jigsaw finisher medals, one for each day of the challenge
- 3 original Buffs
- Race maps and GPX files
- Daily Kit Transfer
- Event t-shirt
- Trophies for top finishers
How to get there
Kemble Station Car Park, Windmill Rd, Kemble, Cirencester GL7 6AW, UK
Start & Finish
Competitors must be self-sufficient in their transportation to the start of the race and also at completion of the event.
By Car
Kemble Station is situated just south west of Cirencester and can be accessed from the A429.
By Train
Kemble Train Station is right next to the start of Stage 1. Regular services run between Kemble and Swindon, London Paddington, Gloucester and Cheltenham Spa.
Accommodation
The accommodation is as follows:
- Day 1: Travelodge Oxford Abingdon Road
- Day 2: The Catherinewheel Hotel, Wetherspoons
- Day 3: Travelodge Kingston
Rooms are on a shared basis on 3 per room. Normal procedure is that the first home get's the largest bed with the two other sharers on single beds.
If you prefer your own private room please contact the event organiser, who may be able to arrange this at an additional cost. This depends on availability, so please book early and advise them that you preference is for a private room.
At all three locations there will be an evening meal, breakfast and unlimited water, tea & coffee.
Event day logistics
06:00 - 06:30 Registration and kit checks, followed by a race briefing
07:00 Stage 1 Starts
Competitors must register at the noted registration points at least one hour before the start of each stage, and present their kit for examination on request.
Cut-Off Times
Runners must complete each day faster than 4mph average. If this isn't achieved you will be withdrawn from the race.
Age Restrictions
Runners must be at least 18 years old to take part.
Food
Runners will be provided with breakfast in the morning, a hot meal at the end of each stage, as well as snacks and drinks during each stage.
- Day 1: Travelodge Oxford Abingdon Rd
- Day 2: The Catherine Wheel, Wehtherspoons
- Day 3: Travelodge Kingston
Mandatory Kit
- Backpack or equivalent
- Head Torch with spare batteries
- OS Map or the organiser's downloadable maps are acceptable
- Compass or GPS device
- Whistle
- Mobile phone
- First Aid Kit
- Reusable cup for checkpoints and water stations
Kit Transfer
The organiser will transfer one cabin sized bag to the next camping location for each individual taking part.
Checkpoints
Competitors must go through all check points and it is their sole responsibility to ensure that the check point attendant has recorded their race number. Id you do not do this at any check point it will mean you have failed to complete the race and you will be disqualified.
FAQs
Is accommodation provided during The Thames Challenge?
Yes, hotel accommodation is included in the entry cost on Days 1, 2 and 3.
Is food provided during The Thames Challenge?
Runners will be provided with breakfast in the morning, a hot meal at the end of each stage, as well as snacks and drinks during each stage.
Will there be baggage transport at The Thames Challenge?
Yes there will be a daily kit transfer for each participant of one cabin sized bag.
£45 - £595