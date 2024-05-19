The Severn Challenge is a 220 mile race along the longest riverside path in the UK. The whole event is split into 5 stages, over 5 days, making it a gruelling event for runners.

If you don't feel like tackling the whole route, you're welcome to take on just 1 stage of the race. Here at the The Bristol Severn, runners will take on the fifth and final stage of the event.

This 28 mile race takes a mostly flat course. The route soon reaches the river at Purton, and follows the winding mixed terrain paths. The route briefly separates from the river at Sharpness and Newton circling the Berkeley Power Station, before heading back to the river towards Oldbury-on-Severn, Oldbury Pill and Littleton Pill.

Pass under the M48 and M4 motorway bridges, arrive at the mouth of the Severn ‘Severn Beach’ and the end of the race.

Checkpoint Food

It is asked that entrants do not rely on the checkpoints to sustain them, and bring their own food and drink for the route. An example of the food on offer at the checkpoints are:

Malt loaf

Jam

Peanut Butter

Cheese and marmite sandwiches

Sweets

Squash and Coca Cola

