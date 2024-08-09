The Dartmoor Crossing / Great Escape
The Dartmoor Crossing / Great Escape
£43 - £65
About
This spectacular trail running event is perfect for those looking to take in some incredible scenery as you cross Dartmoor. With 33.5 mile and 15.5 mile options, this is the ideal event for those looking to progress on to an ultramarathon or take on a slightly longer half marathon for the first time. Come along for the breathtaking views and your bespoke finisher's medal.
The Dartmoor Crossing and The Great Escape
Sat, Aug 10, 2024
Filham, United Kingdom
4.9(7 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Ivybridge Rugby Football Club, Cross-in-Hand, Filham, Ivybridge PL21 0LR, UK
Start times
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
The Dartmoor Crossing: 9:00 AMThe Great Escape : 11:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Dartmoor Crossing / Great Escape
The Dartmoor Crossing
33.5mi
£63 - £65
The Great Escape
15.5mi
£43 - £45
Route information
The Dartmoor Crossing
An aspirational baby ultra, this 33.5-mile race is perfect for runners who are thinking of attempting to do a full Ultra soon. Starting from Belstone, the route will take runners through open moorland and two of the Dartmoor's 600m summits to finish at Ivybridge Rugby Club.
This course is far from easy but it will be worth it by the finish - participants will experience the wilderness of the High Moor and the beauty of the periphery. There are plenty of challenging ascents and descents, and this route also allows racers to visit the four moorland villages of Belstone, Postbridge, Bellever and Ivybridge.
The Great Escape
The Great Escape route takes on the last 15.5 miles of The Crossing, a long half marathon starting from Princetown in the heart of the moor. Immerse yourself in nature as you cross the head of the Erme Valley and traverse the Erme Canyons.
You can expect countless breathtaking views and a real taste of Dartmoor trail running. This route is mostly downhill, but there will be a few technical ascents, so see if you can 'escape' the Moor within the 4.5 hours!
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Bespoke event T-shirt available to purchase
- Well-stocked aid stations and drink stops
- First Aid
- Fully marked and marshalled courses
- Bus transport service from the finish line available to purchase
How to get there
Ivybridge Rugby Football Club, Cross-in-Hand, Filham, Ivybridge PL21 0LR, UKGet full directions
Getting to Ivybridge By Car
If coming from Plymouth direction, take the turning off A38 for Ivybridge, getting in the right hand lane on the slip road to approach the roundabout. Drive through the town of Ivybridge (look for signs for Railway Station). The Rugby Club is on the right just yards before the Park and Ride/Railway Station. Parking is guaranteed at the Park and Ride but not at the Rugby Club.
If coming from Exeter direction on the A38, take the turn after passing South Brent, signed Bittaford/Ivybridge. Drive through Bittaford and the Park and Ride/Station is about 1 mile on your right and Rugby Club a few yards further on the left.
Signs will be on the roadside to assist you with parking in the correct area.
Parking at Ivybridge
Please be aware that parking is limited at the Rugby Club but extra parking is available at the Park and Ride/train station carpark which is free and only a few minutes walk away.
Parking at Start Locations
Please avoid parking in the Plume of Feathers pub car park in Princetown as there is some free roadside parking nearer to Dartmoor Prison. There is a fee-paying car park behind the Dartmoor National Park Information centre across the road, towards the prison.
For those parking in Belstone, the start of The Crossing, please leave space for a large coach to turn around, an area will be coned off. There is a short walk from the hall to the start at the village green.
Bus Transport
Coaches leaving Ivybridge to the start of each race:
- 07:05 to arrive 08:15 – The Crossing
- 09:40 to arrive 10:45 – The Great Escape
Camping at Ivybridge
Camping can be booked for Friday/Saturday night when registering.
Arrival is from 16:30 on Friday, and pitching of tents must be in the allocated area.
Event day logistics
06:15 - 06:55 Registration for runners booked on the coach to the start for The Crossing
08:00 - 08:45 Registration at Belstone Village Hall for The Crossing runners
08:30 - 09:30 Registration for runners booked on the coach to the start for The Great Escape
09:00 The Dartmoor Crossing starts
10:45 - 08:45 Registration at Ramblers Rest Guest House, Princetown for The Great Escape runners
11:30 The Great Escape starts
16:30 Cut-off time for The Great Escape
19:00 Cut-off time for The Dartmoor Crossing
Age Requirements
You must be 20 years old on race day to participate in either race.
Cut-Off Times
The Dartmoor Crossing will have a time limit of 10 hours and The Great Escape will have a time limit of 4.5 hours.
Aid Stations
For The Dartmoor crossing, there will be 2 fully stocked aid stations, and 3 water/light bite stops, where participants will find light snacks and refreshments.
Due to the remoteness of the course and terrain, The Great Escape will only include 2 water stops.
Event Centre
Ivybridge Rugby Club, Cross-In-Hand, Filham, Ivybridge, Devon PL21 0LR
Registration will be open for a couple of hours on Friday night and also Saturday morning, but you can also register at the start locations if you wish to do so.
FAQs
Is there camping available at The Dartmoor Crossing / Great Escape?
Camping is available at the Event Centre (Ivybridge Rugby Club) and is charged at £18 per night (Friday and Saturday) per pitch for a Tent/Campervan or Mobile Home.
Do you have to be UKA Affiliated to participate in The Dartmoor Crossing / Great Escape?
No you don't. However, Non-UKA Affiliated participants will have to pay an extra £2 for their selected race.
Will there be a coach transfer from the event centre to the start lines of The Dartmoor Crossing / Great Escape?
Yes, there will be coach transfers rom the event centre to the start lines of The Dartmoor Crossing / Great Escape available for purchase at an additional cost of £15. Please note that coach spaces are limited to 70 people.
Reviews
4.9
7 reviews
£43 - £65