The Dartmoor Crossing / Great Escape

Getting to Ivybridge By Car

If coming from Plymouth direction, take the turning off A38 for Ivybridge, getting in the right hand lane on the slip road to approach the roundabout. Drive through the town of Ivybridge (look for signs for Railway Station). The Rugby Club is on the right just yards before the Park and Ride/Railway Station. Parking is guaranteed at the Park and Ride but not at the Rugby Club.

If coming from Exeter direction on the A38, take the turn after passing South Brent, signed Bittaford/Ivybridge. Drive through Bittaford and the Park and Ride/Station is about 1 mile on your right and Rugby Club a few yards further on the left.

Signs will be on the roadside to assist you with parking in the correct area.

Parking at Ivybridge

Please be aware that parking is limited at the Rugby Club but extra parking is available at the Park and Ride/train station carpark which is free and only a few minutes walk away.

Parking at Start Locations

Please avoid parking in the Plume of Feathers pub car park in Princetown as there is some free roadside parking nearer to Dartmoor Prison. There is a fee-paying car park behind the Dartmoor National Park Information centre across the road, towards the prison.

For those parking in Belstone, the start of The Crossing, please leave space for a large coach to turn around, an area will be coned off. There is a short walk from the hall to the start at the village green.

Bus Transport

Coaches leaving Ivybridge to the start of each race:

07:05 to arrive 08:15 – The Crossing

09:40 to arrive 10:45 – The Great Escape

Camping at Ivybridge

Camping can be booked for Friday/Saturday night when registering.

Arrival is from 16:30 on Friday, and pitching of tents must be in the allocated area.