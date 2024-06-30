The Virtual Explorer 7in7

£10 - £155
About
Run 5k or more with this virtual 7 in 7 challenge and get your hands on a collection of amazing medals. Choose to complete the challenge wherever and whenever you want between the 1st and 31st of July.
All 7 Days, Single Day Entry and Race for Charity
Mon, Jul 1, 2024
United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
United Kingdom
Start times
Monday, Jul 1, 2024
All 7 Days: 10:00 AMSingle Day Entry: 10:00 AMRace for Charity : 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Virtual Explorer 7in7
All 7 Days
Distance
5km
£155
Single Day Entry
Distance
5km
£25
Race for Charity
Distance
5km
£10
Route information
Take on this virtual event in July, running or walking wherever and whenever you like over the month. Complete the full 7 day challenge, or choose just one single day to complete. Run your distance outside or inside on the treadmill - it's up to you! The only requirement is that you run a minimum of 5k.
What's included
  • 7 finisher's medals
  • Free parking
  • Tea & coffee
  • Sandwiches & soup
  • Toilets
How to get there
United Kingdom
As this is a virtual event, you can run whenever and wherever you like.
Event day logistics
Age Requirements
This event is open to runners and walkers of all ages but anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Virtual Race Packs
Virtual Race packs will be received by email a day or two after booking.
Charity Runs
Those running for Charity make the commitment that they will raise at minimum of twice the entry fee value for the charity. In addition the money needs to be raised at least four weeks before the event date. Our nominated charity The PAM Foundation.
Every Mile Counts
FAQs
What is the minimum distance I have to cover to earn a medal in The Virtual Explorer 7in7?
Runners should run a minimum distance of 5k.
When can I run my virtual race for The Explorer 7in7?
The time, date and location is completely up to you, just run 5k or more between the 1st of July and the 30th of July to be a part of this virtual race.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
£10 - £155
