The Flat 100

This is one of the flattest courses in the country. SportiveUK went out of their way to find a route where competitors wouldn't have to climb a hill and produce a route accessible for all. This is an incredibly popular event and due to the lack of elevation gain, tickets do go very fast.

Distance: 100 miles

The course starts in Thorne and heads south towards Hatfield. From there, riders will head north through Rawcliffe and onto Airmyn. Competitors will then hug the Humber River to Adlingfleet, before heading south through Suswoth, Beckingham and onto South Leverton. From here riders will complete the loop by heading through Retford and Bawtry, before arriving back in Thorne.

Feed Station: Keadby – Clayworth

Distance: 65.7 miles

The route is identical to the 100 mile route up until East Ferry. At East Ferry riders will head West into Epworth and will complete the loop by passing through Belton and Sandtoft, before arriving back in Thorne.

Feed Station: Keadby

Distance: 25.1 miles

The short distance follows the 100 mile route closely until Rawcliffe. At Rawcliffe, riders will head South through Moorends and then will finish in Thorne.

Feed Station: Food on return to HQ