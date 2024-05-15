The Hafren Ultra
About
This fast downhill ultra is the perfect way to kick off the Severn challenge. Enjoy sweeping through beautiful surroundings and make sure to revel in the rapid descents that will greet you throughout. A great challenge, this is sure to be a real tester for all.
Marathon
Thu, May 16, 2024
Llanidloes, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Llanidloes SY18, UK
Start times
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Marathon: 11:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Hafren Ultra
27mi
£15 - £75
Route information
The Severn Challenge is a 220 mile race along the longest riverside path in the UK. The whole event is split into 5 stages, over 5 days, making it a gruelling event for runners.
If you don't feel like tackling the whole route, you're welcome to take on just 1 stage of the race. Here at the The Hafren, runners will take on the first stage of the event.
On the first leg of the event runners take on a quick 27 miles of inspiring scenery, a 4-mile mountain trek up the Plynlimon, and along the start of Britain's longest river path.
A Race Marshall will be in waiting at the source to ensure that everybody has arrived safely and competitors can then commence their journey.
The altitude drop from the source at this stage is a remarkable 1,600ft, enabling you to pick up plenty of speed.
Checkpoint Food
It is asked that entrants do not rely on the checkpoints to sustain them, and bring their own food and drink for the route. An example of the food on offer at the checkpoints are:
- Malt loaf
- Jam
- Peanut Butter
- Cheese and marmite sandwiches
- Sweets
- Squash and Coca Cola
Organizer route images
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Original Buff for M/F winners
- Awards
- Food and Drink Stations
- Race Photography
How to get there
Llanidloes SY18, UKGet full directions
Start & Finish
This race is a point-to-point route, meaning it is the competitors responsibility to make their own travel arrangements to and from the event.
The race starts at Rhyd-y-benwych picnic area.
Camping
Those taking part in the full Severn Challenge will have camping included in their ticket price. If you are taking part in 1 or 2 days and would like to camp, please contact the event organisers at info@ultrarunningltd.co.uk
Event day logistics
10:00 - 10:30 Entrants arrive at Rhyd-y-benwych picnic area
11:00 Race starts
12:30 Checkpoint 1 closes
14:10 Checkpoint 2 closes
Cut-Off Times
All participants must maintain a minimum speed of 4mph.
Checkpoint 1 will close at 12:30pm, and checkpoint 2 at 14:10pm.
Age Requirements
All competitors must be 20 years and older on race day to enter.
Water Stations
There are two water stations located at the checkpoints. There are Vegan and Gluten-free food options, please select these appropriately.
Awards
The top performing competitors will be presented with a champions trophy at the end of the event.
FAQs
Do I have to run the whole Severn Challenge to enter this race?
No absolutely not! Entrants are able to enter each section of the race independently from the whole run, so if you don't fancy the whole run, you're more than welcome to enter a section separately.
Where does The Hafren Ultra start?
The race starts at the picnic area at Rhyd-y-benwych, and runners are asked to be there from 10am.
Should I be self-sufficient for The Hafren Ultra?
There will be checkpoints along the way but all runners should ensure enough food and water to sustain themselves over the course of the event.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
