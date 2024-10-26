The Halloween 5 and 10 mile event
1 / 5
2 +
The Halloween 5 and 10 mile event
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
Booked 1 time in the last week
£17 - £24
4.8
Booked 1 time in the last week
About
Kick start the winter season with this fantastic Halloween 5 or 10-mile run around the Exe Valley River Park. This course will be fast and flat offering PB potential for seasoned veterans and newcomers alike. Sign up for a great day of racing.
Halloween 5 and Halloween 10
View details
Sun, Oct 27, 2024
View logistics
Exeter, United Kingdom
View location
4.8(76 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Exeter City Community Trust.
Where and when
Location
Haven Banks - The Quay, Exeter EX2, UK
Start times
Sunday, Oct 27, 2024
Halloween 5 : 9:00 AMHalloween 10: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Halloween 5 and 10 mile event
Halloween 5
5mi
1 Loop
£17 - £19
Halloween 10
10mi
£22 - £24
Route information
Our Halloween 5 and 10 mile event will take place on the morning of Sunday, October 27, and is the perfect event to blow off the cobwebs heading into the winter period.
Starting at the Piazza Terracina down by the Exeter Canal Basin, this fun, flat, and fast five-mile route will take our runners round the scenic route of the Exe Valley River Park.
Start Date and Time: 27 October 2024 at 9:00am
End Date and Time: 27 October 2024 at 12:00am
As always, we organise these events to support a range of sports participation and wellbeing activities for people of all ages across the community.
Your entry into this race really does help to have a positive impact on those most in need across our city, and we thank you for your support.
Full terms & conditions must be read before completing entry.
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Event proceeds go to charity
How to get there
Haven Banks - The Quay, Exeter EX2, UKGet full directions
By Car
The closest car park is located at Haven Banks which is a 5-minute walk from the start line.
By Train
The closest train station is Exeter St Thomas which is only a 10-minute walk from the start line (0.5miles).
Event day logistics
09:00 10 mile starts
09:15 5 mile starts
11:00 Event finishes
Charity
Each entry helps have a positive impact on the local area across the city.
Spectator Info
Spectator areas:
There are several spectator areas along the course, where you can cheer on the runners. The best place to watch the start and finish of the race is at Haven Banks / Piazza Terracina. There is also on course spectator areas along the flood relief cycle path.
Parking:
There is limited parking available at Haven Banks. We encourage spectators to use public transportation or walk to the event.
Food and drink:
There will be cafes open on the Piazza Terracina.
Restrooms:
There will be toilets available at Haven Banks and portaloos on Piazza Terracina.
Other information:
Please be respectful of the runners and other spectators. Please do not litter. Please keep your dogs on a leash. We encourage you to dress up in your best Halloween costume! We hope to see you there!
FAQs
What is the elevation like at The Halloween 5 and 10?
The course is flat and fast making it perfect for all abilities of runners, joggers or speedy walkers.
What do I get with The Halloween 5 and 10?
All participants will receive a themed finisher's medal.
How does The Halloween 5 and 10 contribute to the local community?
Each entry helps have a positive impact on the local area across the city as proceeds will go towards the City Community Trust.
Reviews
4.8
76 reviews
Running in London Parks
£17 - £24