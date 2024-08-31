Hawarden Estate Trail 5k & 10k

Expect a few hills, but nothing too sustained as well as some wonderfully scenic running, and tons of support and facilities provided by the wonderful farm shop.

The course is a 5k loop, completed twice by 10k runners. It is a mixture of forest tracks, grassy fields and a bit of country lane to keeps things interesting. The Farm Shop and family friendly facilities are a great backdrop to the event, and provide the perfect opportunity to shop, relax and replenish after the run.