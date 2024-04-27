The Jigsaw 10k Run
The Jigsaw 10k Run
£28 - £30
4.6
About
Come along to the iconic Dunsfold Park Aerodrome, home of BBC's Top Gear, for this event with a cause. Support the Jigsaw Trust's work with children and adults with autism as you run a fast, flat 10k route. Ideal for those looking to secure a new PB, you can look forward to receiving a bespoke finisher's medal.
10k
Sun, Apr 28, 2024
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
4.6(12 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Dunsfold Park, 107 Stovolds Hill, Cranleigh GU6 8TB, UK
Start times
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
10k: 8:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Jigsaw 10k Run
10k
10km
£28 - £30
Route information
Come along to this run with a cause based at Dunsfold Park, Cranleigh. Featuring a fantastic course, this is the perfect opportunity to prepare for the season ahead.
FAST & FLAT!
This fast, flat 10K run involves running two circuits of the iconic Top Gear racetrack at Dunsfold Park in Surrey, and offers a great opportunity to run a PB.
LAST CHANCE!
This may be your final opportunity to run on this iconic track ahead of planned developments to the site.
All finishers will receive medals and race photography with free downloads.
CHARITY!
This run is a major fundraising event for Jigsaw Trust, a charity specialising in supporting children and adults with autism.
Want to choose your own race number for the Jigsaw 10k Run? For a charitable donation to Jigsaw Trust, you can request a race number and if it is available, we will assign it to you. Email run@jigsawtrust.co.uk for more information.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Chip-timed results
- Free parking
- Free race photography and downloads
- First Aid station
- Amenities
How to get there
Dunsfold Park, 107 Stovolds Hill, Cranleigh GU6 8TB, UKGet full directions
Parking
There will be plenty of parking available on-site.
Event day logistics
08:00 10k starts
Age Requirements
This event is open to runners aged 15 and over.
Jigsaw Trust
This event contributes to the Jigsaw Trust which is a charity that supports children and adults with autism.
Headphones and Earphones
Please note that headphones and earphones are banned from this event. You may be disqualified if seen using them.
FAQs
Are there any age restrictions for the Jigsaw 10k Run?
Yes, you must be at least 15 years old on the day to take part in the Jigsaw Run.
What will the course be like for the Jigsaw 10k Run?
You'll be running over even terrain including the runway at Dunsfold Park, as well as the surrounding perimeter and tracks.
Can I listen to music during the Jigsaw 10k Run?
No, headphones are strictly prohibited. Please note that using headphones can lead to your disqualification.
Reviews
4.6
12 reviews
