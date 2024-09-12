The Joust 12hr & 24hr

This unique timed event takes runners around a 5.56-mile, looped off-road route through private farmland. The event is set at Top Barn Campsite, an off-grid campsite in Worcestershire's Severn Valley. Following a section of the Severn, the route takes runners towards Grimley before returning back to the campsite through open countryside and along lanes.

Those in the 24-hour event will try to complete as many laps as possible in their allotted timeframe. Those in the 12-hour event must complete 50 miles to finish their challenge, which equates to 9 laps of the course.

The 24-hour event can be taken on individually, in a pair, or in teams of 3-8 members. The 12-hour event is only available to individual entrants.

The route will be marked out with yellow direction signs and spray paint to ensure that those running in the dark are aware of where to go.

24hr Joust

If you can run just 18 laps in your chosen time period you'll have completed just over 100 miles, an impressive feat for anyone. If you do manage to complete 100 miles you'll be awarded a Buckle to show off to your mates.

Those running in a team will have to complete 200 miles to earn their 200-mile Buckle.

12hr Joust

This 12-hour race will see runners completing 50 miles in just 12 hours. There will be a pacer at the event to keep runners on track over the course of the day.

This event is only available for solo entrants.

Kiddies Joust

The Kiddies Joust is a shorter and fun-packed course that youngsters will tread through over a 1 hour period. There are nerf guns and an inflatable obstacle course on the route too.

Participants will collect lap bands on each loop to track their progress.