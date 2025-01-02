The Last Mince Pie Run 2025
The Last Mince Pie Run 2025
£6 - £8
About
Put this event into your planned programme of events for the start of 2025. Bring your family, friends or work mates. Enjoy the atmosphere of this unique, very friendly and enjoyable event. Don't delay sign up today!
Last Mince Pie Run
Thu, Jan 2, 2025
Perth, United Kingdom
4.7(75 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
North Inch, 1 Barossa Pl, Perth PH1 5HG, UK
Start times
Thursday, Jan 2, 2025
Last Mince Pie Run: 11:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Last Mince Pie Run 2025
Last Mince Pie Run
5km
£6 - £8
Route information
Join Great Scottish Events in North Inch Park for a festive run. You can choose how far of the 5k course you want to run. Whether 1k is plenty or you want to push yourself and do the 5k, you will feel a great sense of accomplishment.
What's included
- Unique medal
- New Year Resolution Certificate
- Special LAST Mince Pie
How to get there
North Inch, 1 Barossa Pl, Perth PH1 5HG, UK
Parking
There is parking available at the Bell's Sports Centre and other surrounding streets by the park.
Event day logistics
11:00 Run starts
FAQs
When should I arrive at The Last Mince Pie Run?
You should arrive at least half an hour before the start of your run so that you have time to find the start line and get warmed up.
Will there be medals at The Last Mince Pie Run?
Yes, all runners and walkers will receive a unique medal.
How far must I run at The Last Mince Pie run?
You can decide how far you want to go. Choose from any distance between 1k and 5k.
Reviews
4.7
75 reviews
