Take on the first instalment of this challenge, and prove that you have the power of love on your side. The Love Run challenge allows runners and walkers to achieve their potential. All abilities are welcome to this challenge, and will receive a unique medal in the post - no matter finish time or race length. You can run whatever distance suits you, making this event great for beginners.

This event will take place virtually, meaning you can run anywhere in the world. So either choose your favourite running route, try out something new, or even go on an adventure outside your comfort zone to complete this fun Love Run.