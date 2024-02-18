The Magic of the London Marathon Running Tour

This 11-mile guided running tour is the perfect preparation for those looking to take on the London Marathon. Run at the relevant training pace for those looking to "just get round it", this is ideal for those with their sights set on completing the iconic race one day, but who might not have run a full marathon yet.

Starting in Greenwich Park and led by a London Marathon veteran, Ronnie, the tour will take you through some of the highlights of the London Marathon route whilst you learn all about the race and get training and race day tips. The tour will finish at The Mall, where you'll get a finish-line snack.