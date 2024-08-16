Moel Famau 24 Hour

Terrain Mountain paths

Elevation 510m per loop

Set on the iconic Clwydian Hill of Moel Famau, this 24 hour race involves a beautiful 7.51km loop, which will test you with 510m of ascent each time. Competitors must complete as many laps of this as possible in 24 hours. Enjoy racing if you wish or you can also enjoy a no pressure environment where you can do your own thing, at your own speed!

Based on the slopes of the mountain at Plas Dolben Farm - competitors will set themselves up in the camp field where tents will be pitched, vans parked and support crews at the ready whenever you need them. At the end of each lap - a peel off from the dibbing area will enable you to access this area, with feed stations, toilets, showers, shelter from the elements if needed and your spare kit.

Participants don't have to continually be on the move for 24 hours - have as many rests as you like for as long as you like - just ensure that you enter and exit the route through the correct areas to record your laps and times correctly! What happens if you're out on a lap and the clock hits 24 hours? Just carry on to the finish and the extra time taken to complete your final lap will be calculated to help place you or your team in the results list.