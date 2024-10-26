The November Nightmare

Location

Telford, UK

Start times

Sunday, Oct 27, 2024

Day 1 - 10k: 9:00 AM Day 1 - Half Marathon: 9:00 AM Day 1 - Marathon: 9:00 AM 10k - All 8 Days: 9:00 AM Half Marathon - All 8 Days: 9:00 AM Marathon - All 8 Days: 9:00 AM

Monday, Oct 28, 2024

Day 2 - 10k: 9:00 AM Day 2 - Half Marathon: 9:00 AM Day 2 - Marathon: 9:00 AM

Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024

Day 3 - 10k: 9:00 AM Day 3 - Half Marathon: 9:00 AM Day 3 - Marathon: 9:00 AM

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024

Day 4 - 10k: 9:00 AM Day 4 - Half Marathon: 9:00 AM Day 4 - Marathon: 9:00 AM

Thursday, Oct 31, 2024

Day 5 - 10k: 9:00 AM Day 5 - Half Marathon: 9:00 AM Day 5 - Marathon: 9:00 AM

Friday, Nov 1, 2024

Day 6 - 10k: 9:00 AM Day 6 - Half Marathon: 9:00 AM Day 6 - Marathon: 9:00 AM

Saturday, Nov 2, 2024

Day 7 - 10k: 9:00 AM Day 7 - Half Marathon: 9:00 AM Day 7 - Marathon: 9:00 AM

Sunday, Nov 3, 2024