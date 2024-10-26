The November Nightmare
The November Nightmare
£28 - £300
About
Take on 8 races in 8 days or just one day of running in this epic November challenge. Perfect for runners looking for a new challenge, runners can enjoy a community feel and gather up to 8 medals.
Sun, Oct 27, 2024 - Sun, Nov 3, 2024
Telford, United Kingdom
4(3 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Telford, UK
Start times
Sunday, Oct 27, 2024
Day 1 - 10k: 9:00 AMDay 1 - Half Marathon: 9:00 AMDay 1 - Marathon: 9:00 AM10k - All 8 Days: 9:00 AMHalf Marathon - All 8 Days: 9:00 AMMarathon - All 8 Days: 9:00 AM
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
Day 2 - 10k: 9:00 AMDay 2 - Half Marathon: 9:00 AMDay 2 - Marathon: 9:00 AM
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
Day 3 - 10k: 9:00 AMDay 3 - Half Marathon: 9:00 AMDay 3 - Marathon: 9:00 AM
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
Day 4 - 10k: 9:00 AMDay 4 - Half Marathon: 9:00 AMDay 4 - Marathon: 9:00 AM
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
Day 5 - 10k: 9:00 AMDay 5 - Half Marathon: 9:00 AMDay 5 - Marathon: 9:00 AM
Friday, Nov 1, 2024
Day 6 - 10k: 9:00 AMDay 6 - Half Marathon: 9:00 AMDay 6 - Marathon: 9:00 AM
Saturday, Nov 2, 2024
Day 7 - 10k: 9:00 AMDay 7 - Half Marathon: 9:00 AMDay 7 - Marathon: 9:00 AM
Sunday, Nov 3, 2024
Day 8 - 10k: 9:00 AMDay 8 - Half Marathon: 9:00 AMDay 8 - Marathon: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The November Nightmare
Day 1 - 10k
10km
£28
Day 1 - Half Marathon
13.1mi
£38 - £40
Day 1 - Marathon
26.2mi
£38 - £40
Day 2 - 10k
10km
£28
Route information
This unique event, now in its 9th year, spans multiple days, routes and distances, all set within the Telford area. From Sunday the 27th of October to Sunday the 3rd of November, you can take on a daily run, with the choice to tackle a 10k, half marathon or marathon each day. The second weekend will see the 10k turn into 7 miles, and the half marathon into 14 miles for some added fun!
Complete a single day, a couple of days, or all 8 if you're looking for a challenge! For each race you complete, you'll be awarded a fantastic finisher's medal, so completing all the days means you'll get a complete set of 8.
The races all have different routes, starting from 3 different venues no more than 5 miles apart in Telford, Shropshire. You'll start from either Lightmoor, the Coalport Railway or The Unicorn Inn depending on which day you choose!
- Sunday - Lightmoor Loop
- Monday - Coalport Railway
- Tuesday - Coalport Railway
- Wednesday - Lightmoor Loop
- Thursday - Coalport Railway
- Friday - Lightmoor Loop
- Saturday and Sunday - The Unicorn Inn
What's included
- Up to 8 Finisher's Medals (depending on how much you run!)
- Timed results
- Well-stocked aid stations
- Friendly marshals
How to get there
Telford, UK
Race HQs
- Sunday, Wednesday and Friday - Burroughs Bank, Lightmoor, Telford, TF4 3QS
- Monday, Tuesday and Thursday - Coalport Village Hall, 34 Coalport High St, Telford TF8 7HT
- Saturday and Sunday - The Unicorn Inn, Holly Rd, Little Dawley, Telford TF4 3HZ
The three venues are less than 5 miles from each other, ensuring that runners can stay local for each race.
There are countless B&Bs in and around Ironbridge, which is situated directly in the middle of the two venues, and a Youth Hostel in Coalport puts you on the doorstep of the railway line and village hall venues.
Event day logistics
09:00 Races will start each day at 09:00
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 18 and older to enter the event.
Race Instructions
Full race instructions will be emailed out to participants in the 7-10 days leading up to the event.
The organisers reserve the right to move the venue of the event to a different location.
FAQs
Do I have to run all 8 days in The November Nightmare?
Not at all, runners can choose any combination of runs across any number of days.
Where are the races located for The November Nightmare?
Burroughs Bank, Coalport Village Hall and The Unicorn Inn are the three alternating venues for the week.
How old do I have to be to enter the November Nightmare?
Entrants must be 18 and older to enter.
Reviews
4.0
3 reviews
