The One by the Canal

08:00 Registration opens

09:30 Race starts

Race Pack Collection

You can collect your race number from 08:00 in the registration tent at the event village.

Age Restrictions

Runners must be 17 years old or above to participate.

Water Stations

There will be four water stations approximately every 5k along the route, approximately every 5k. Water will be in cups.

There will also be water available in the event village, where participants are encouraged to fill up their water bottles.