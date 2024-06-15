The One for the Planet powered by Climategames
£25 - £75
About
Join OneRace at Dorney Lake as they put on a busy day of running, swimming and biking. Channel your inner Olympian at this London 2012 venue, and go for gold as you swim in the clear waters of the lake or bike and run around its waters. Come along to claim your finisher's medal!
Standard Triathlon, Standard Aquabike, Standard Aquathlon, and 15 more
View details
Sun, Jun 16, 2024
View logistics
Windsor, United Kingdom
View location
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Dorney Lake, Dorney Lake, Windsor, UK
Start times
Sunday, Jun 16, 2024
Standard Triathlon: 7:30 AMStandard Aquabike: 7:30 AMStandard Aquathlon: 7:30 AMStandard Duathlon: 7:45 AMSprint Triathlon: 8:15 AMSprint Aquabike: 8:15 AMSprint Aquathlon: 8:15 AMSprint Duathlon: 8:30 AMSuper Sprint Duathlon: 8:30 AMSuper Sprint Triathlon: 9:00 AMSuper Sprint Aquabike: 9:00 AMSuper Sprint Aquathlon: 9:00 AM3000m Swim: 9:15 AM1500m Swim: 9:15 AM750m Swim: 9:15 AM15k: 11:30 AM10k: 11:30 AM5k: 11:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The One for the Planet powered by Climategames
Standard Triathlon
1.5km
40km
10km
£75
Sprint Triathlon
0.75km
20km
5km
£65
Super Sprint Triathlon
0.4km
10km
2.5km
£55
Standard Duathlon
5km
40km
10km
£60
Route information
This brand new event is bringing a jam-packed day of triathlon, duathlon, aquabike, aquathlon, swimming and running races to Dorney Lake in Windsor. Dorney Lake, the former Olympic rowing venue where GB claimed gold in 2012, is the perfect setting, with its fast, flat, closed road running and bike route and its clear waters, which are ideal for a summertime swim.
The triathlon, aquabike, aquathlon and duathlon events come in a range of distances, from standard to sprint and supersprint. Running enthusiasts can complete a 5k, 10k or 15k around the lake, and keen swimmers will be able to select a 750m, 1500m or 3000m swim.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Refreshments
- Chip timing
- Water stations
- Marked and marshalled route
How to get there
Dorney Lake, Dorney Lake, Windsor, UKGet full directions
Parking
There will be free on-site parking for all participants.
By Train
If travelling by train the main stations for Dorney Lake are Slough (Paddington line) and Windsor & Eton Riverside (from Waterloo) but it's also near Burnham, Taplow, Maidenhead and Windsor & Eton Central (branch of Paddington line).
From these stations you can get a taxi or if with a bike you can ride to the venue. You should research the best option before travelling to ensure you arrive on time.
Event day logistics
07:30 Standard Distance Triathlon, Aquabike and Aquathlon start
07:45 Standard Distance Duathlon starts
08:15 Sprint Distance Triathlon, Aquabike and Aquathlon start
08:30 Sprint Distance Duathlon starts
09:00 Super Sprint Triathlon, Aquabike and Aquathlon start
09:15 Super Sprint Duathlon starts
09:15 Swims start
11:30 Runs start
Race Pack Collection
Your timing chip, bib number and bike/helmet stickers will be available for collection on the event day from registration.
Participants should not expect to receive anything by mail.
Age Requirements
Participants have to be 17 years old or above to compete in the triathlon, duathlon, aquabike, aquathlon, swimming and 15k running events.
5k runners have to be 11 or older and 10k runners must be aged 15 or above.
FAQs
How old do I have to be compete in The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games?
Participants have to be 17 years old or above to compete in the 15k, triathlon, swimming, aquabike, aquathlon and duathlon events. Runners in the 5k should be 11 or older, and those running in the 10k have to be 15 years old or above.
How do I get my race pack for The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games?
You'll be able to collect your race pack from registration on the day of the event.
Reviews
£25 - £75