The One in the Park - Greenwich

08:00 Registration opens

09:30 Both races start

Race Pack Collection

You can collect your race number from 08:00 at the event village in the Registration Tent.

Participants should not expect to receive anything by mail.

Age Requirements

10k runners should be aged 15 and over on race day, and those participating in the 5k should be aged 11 and over.

Bag Drop

You can leave any clothing, bags, keys and phones at the bag drop. Your race number has a tear-off strip on the bottom that should be attached to anything you leave there.