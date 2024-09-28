The One in the Park - Greenwich
1 / 2
The One in the Park - Greenwich
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£25
About
Join this event based in the magnificent Greenwich Park for a 5k or 10k around one of London's most beautiful Royal Parks. Perfect for a range of abilities, soak in the scenery of the Park as you run. Come along for your finisher's medal!
10k and 5k
View details
Sun, Sep 29, 2024
View logistics
London, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with OneRace.
Where and when
Location
Greenwich Park, London SE10 8QY, UK
Start times
Sunday, Sep 29, 2024
10k: 9:30 AM5k: 9:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The One in the Park - Greenwich
10k
10km
£25
5k
5km
£25
Route information
This late September run is set in the spectacular Greenwich Park, one of the Royal Parks of London with 74 hectares of green space. Offering both 5k and 10k distances, this event is ideal for a range of abilities, who can all enjoy the amazing scenery offered by the Park.
Exact route TBC.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Refreshments
- Chip-timed results
- Bag drop
- Medical support
- Event photography
How to get there
Greenwich Park, London SE10 8QY, UKGet full directions
By Public Transport
A number of stations are located within walking distance of Greenwich Park, including Maze Hill (Southeastern, Thameslink), Greenwich (Southeastern, Thameslink, DLR) and Cutty Sark (DLR).
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:30 Both races start
Race Pack Collection
You can collect your race number from 08:00 at the event village in the Registration Tent.
Participants should not expect to receive anything by mail.
Age Requirements
10k runners should be aged 15 and over on race day, and those participating in the 5k should be aged 11 and over.
Bag Drop
You can leave any clothing, bags, keys and phones at the bag drop. Your race number has a tear-off strip on the bottom that should be attached to anything you leave there.
Spectator Info
Spectators are permitted anywhere in the start finish area or around the route. Please be mindful of others' comfort and safety in more popular locations, including the finish area.
FAQs
Can I wear headphones during the One in the Park - Greenwich?
Noise-cancelling earphones/headphones are prohibited and, whilst the use of of other earphones/headphones is discouraged, participants choosing to use them should ensure they are set to a low enough volume that instructions from event officials can be clearly understood.
When should I arrive for the One in the Park - Greenwich?
Registration opens at 08:00, so ensure you arrive with plenty of time to register and warm up before the races start at 09:30.
How old do I have to be for the One in the Park - Greenwich?
Runners should be 15 and older on race day to run in the 10k, and 11 and older on race day to run in the 5k.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£25