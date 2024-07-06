The One in the Park - Regent's - July
The One in the Park - Regent's - July
£25
About
Liven up your summer running season with a 10k run around the beautiful setting of Regent's Park. Runners can expect a traffic-free route which will take them on three loops around the Park. Come for the fantastic scenery and to try and achieve a new PB.
10k
Sun, Jul 7, 2024
London, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Espresso Bar, The Broad Walk, London NW1 4NU, UK
Start times
Sunday, Jul 7, 2024
10k: 9:00 AM
Event summary
10k
10km
Route information
Starting on Chester Road, this accurately measure 10k makes the most of a flat route through the park. The entire course is traffic-free, and will be fully signed with arrows and kilometre markers.
You will take on three laps of the course, passing by London Zoo, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for exotic animals. You’ll also pass by the serene boating lake, beautiful floral gardens, and ancient statues and monuments, adding to the already unforgettable experience.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Chip-timed results
- Accurately measured course
- Water station
- Medical support
- Bag drop
- Event photography
How to get there
Espresso Bar, The Broad Walk, London NW1 4NU, UK
Event Village Location
The event village is located just inside Chester Gate on Chester Road, adjacent to The Broad Walk Café. The What3Words for the Event Village are //broke.grape.spite.
By Tube
Regent's Park is easily accessible from several tube stations, including Baker Street (Jubilee, Bakerloo, Hammersmith & City, Circle, Metropolitan), Regent's Park (Bakerloo), Great Portland Street (Hammersmith & City, Circle, Metropolitan), Mornington Crescent (Northern) and St. John's Wood (Jubilee).
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:00 10k starts
Age Requirements
All runners must be aged 15 or older on the day of the event.
Race Pack Collection
Nothing will be sent out to participants by mail - you will be able to collect your race number at the Registration Tent in the Event Village.
Bag Drop
A bag drop will be available at the Event Village, where you can leave any clothing, bags, keys and phones. Your race number will have a tear-off strip at the bottom that should be attached to anything you leave at the bag drop.
Toilets
Toilets are available at The Broad Walk and cost 20p by contactless payment to use.
Water Stations
There will be a water station which you will pass every lap.
Buggies, Pushchairs and Strollers
This event is suitable for buggies, pushchairs and strollers. If you wish to run with one, please contact the Event Director before entering to ensure they can accommodate these requirements.
Headphones
Noise-cancelling earphones and headphones are prohibited and, whilst the use of other headphones is discouraged, participants choosing to use them should ensure they are set to a low enough volume that instructions from event officials can be clearly understood.
Spectator Info
Spectators are welcome to view the race from the start/finish area and anywhere along the route.
FAQs
What facilities will be available at The One in the Park - Regent's - July?
The Event Village will have a bag drop and medical support. A water station will be available every lap of the course, and public toilets are accessible just off The Broad Walk.
What age do I have to be to enter The One in the Park - Regent's - July?
Runners must be 15 years or older on event day to participate.
Can I run with a buggy at The One in the Park - Regent's - July?
Yes, this event is suitable for buggies and pushchairs. Any participants wishing to compete with a buggy should contact the event organiser prior to entering.
Reviews
£25