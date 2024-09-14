The One on the Trail - Marlow

This fantastic multi-terrain event offers half marathon, 10k and 1k routes. Starting from Bisham, the course follows the Thames between Marlow and Henley before looping back through the picturesque countryside. The routes will be marshalled and fully marked as they take you along country trails and woodland paths.

The half marathon route begins in Bisham, heading towards and through the village of Hurley for the first 4 miles. Hugging the banks of the River Thames, the route continues on to Aston, past Hambledon Marina and then looping back towards Remenham. The remainder of the course follows the same route back towards Bisham.

The 10k initially follows the same route as the half marathon, going as far as Hurley Riverside Park before doubling back towards Bisham.

The kids' 1k will be a small loop by the Marlow Sailing Club.