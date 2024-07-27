The One to the Castle - Windsor

Following river trail paths, this half marathon passes many key landmarks as it winds its way through Royal Berkshire. Designed to have a scenic route, you'll start from Riverway in Windsor and follow the river to the iconic Windsor Castle.

The route will be well-marked throughout as it takes you along country trails and woodland paths. You'll start from Marlow Rugby Club by heading towards Bourne End, diverging from the river at Cookham, and then rejoining it as it snakes towards Maidenhead. Leaving Maidenhead behind, you'll continue on to Dorney Lake, with a final stretch bringing you into Windsor and towards the castle.