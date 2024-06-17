The One Together - Ealing
The One Together - Ealing
£20 - £32
About
The perfect event for a summer's evening, this fun-filled community event is based at the stunning setting of Walpole Park in Ealing. Complete as many 2k laps of the course as you can within the hour time limit, competing individually or in teams. Come along for the beautiful scenery and your finisher's medal.
Relay and Solo
Wed, Jun 19, 2024
London, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Walpole Park, Mattock Ln, London W5 5EQ, UK
Start times
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
Relay: 7:30 PMSolo: 7:30 PM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The One Together - Ealing
Relay
60min
£32
Solo
60min
£20
Route information
This community relay run is based in the beautiful 28-acre Walpole Park in Ealing, and is the perfect summertime run to take on with friends and family. Available to enter in teams of 2 or 3 or individually, see how many of the 2k laps you can complete within an hour! One Together events are designed to bring the community closer and offer a different kind of event format, so they are ideal for bringing friends and loved ones along to.
The course is all on tarmac pathways and will be marshalled and signed with arrows and kilometre markers.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Refreshments
- Chip-timed results
- Marked and marshalled course
- Medical support
- Bag drop
- Event photography
- Toilets
How to get there
Walpole Park, Mattock Ln, London W5 5EQ, UK
By Public Transport
South Ealing (Piccadilly), Northfields (Piccadilly) and Ealing Common (Piccadilly, District) stations are all within walking distance of Walpole Park.
Event day logistics
18:30 Registration opens
19:30 Event starts
20:30 Event ends
Age Requirements
Participants should be 15 years old or above.
Registration
You can collect your race number from 18:30 at the event village, from the registration tent. You will not receive anything by mail.
FAQs
Can I enter The One Together - Ealing individually or in a team?
This event is available to enter both individually and in a team of 2-3 members.
When does registration open for The One Together - Ealing?
Registration opens at 18:30 in the event village in Walpole Park.
How far do I have to run for The One Together - Ealing Common?
Complete as many laps of the 2k course as you can within an hour!
Reviews
£20 - £32