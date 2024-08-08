The Oxford Ultra
The Oxford Ultra
£15 - £90
About
This 60 mile ultra along the Thames Path is the second stage of one of the UK's most difficult courses. Taking runners through picturesque Oxfordshire and along the River Thames, experienced trail runners will enjoy this challenge.
Fri, Aug 9, 2024
Oxford, United Kingdom
4(3 Reviews)
The event experience
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Where and when
Location
Abingdon Road, Oxford OX1 4XG, UK
Start times
Friday, Aug 9, 2024
The Oxford Ultra: 8:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Oxford Ultra
60mi
Route information
The Thames Challenge is an 184 mile race along the longest riverside path in England. The whole event is split into 4 stages, over 4 days, making it a tough event suitable for seasoned runners.
The Oxford Ultra, the second stage of the event, is ideal for those who don't feel like tackling the whole route.
Stage 2
Distance: 49 miles
From the Travelodge Oxford Abingdon Road, the path heads towards the river after half a mile. It then leads on to Oxford’s edge, the spectacular Sandford Weir, and then Culham and Cholsey.
Leaving the river bank behind, runners will travel through Moulsford before reuniting with the Thames, which they will follow through Streatley and Whitchurch-on-Thames. There is a short diversion through the town of Purley Park, past Tilehurst, and then runners will finally arrive at the Catherine Wheel, J.D. Wetherspoons, marking the conclusion of the Oxford Ultra and stage two of the Thames Challenge.
The Oxford Ultra benefits from three check-points; all of which will provide water and some nutrition.
Checkpoints
Competitors must go through all check points and it is their sole responsibility to ensure that the check point attendant has recorded their race number. Id you do not do this at any check point it will mean you have failed to complete the race and you will be disqualified.
The whole event is split into 4 stages, over 4 days, making it a gruelling event for runners. You can enter the whole Challenge or any of the individual stages.
- The Cotswold Ultra
- The Oxford Ultra (this page)
- The Windsor Ultra
- The Richmond Ultra
Organizer route images
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Event t-shirt, mug or hat
- Checkpoint attendants
- Trophies for top finishers
- Checkpoint drinks and nibbles
How to get there
Abingdon Road, Oxford OX1 4XG, UK
Start & Finish
Competitors must be self-sufficient in their transportation to the start of the race and also at completion of the event.
By Car
The Travelodge Oxford on Abingdon Road is situated just off the A34, 1.5 miles from Oxford's city centre.
By Train
Oxford Station is the nearest to the race start, located 2 miles away from the Travelodge on Abingdon Road. Regular bus services run between Oxford's city centre and Canning Crescent and Redbridge Park & Ride, the two bus stops closest to the hotel.
Event day logistics
07:00 - 07:30 Registration
08:00 Race Starts
Cut-Off Times
Runners must complete the race faster than 4mph average. If this isn't achieved you will be withdrawn from the race.
Age Restrictions
Runners must be at least 18 years old to take part.
Mandatory Kit
- Backpack or equivalent
- Head Torch with spare batteries
- OS Map or the organiser's downloadable maps are acceptable
- Compass or GPS device
- Whistle
- Mobile phone
- First Aid Kit
- Reusable cup for checkpoints and water stations
Checkpoints
At the checkpoints there will be unlimited water and some nutritional snacks. Please remember that all Ultra Running events are cup free so you should have a reusable cup with you. Competitors should not rely on the snacks at the checkpoints to sustain them, they should have some food of their own with them.
FAQs
Do I have to complete the whole Thames Challenge?
No absolutely not. Entrants are able to enter each section of the race independently from the whole run, so if you don't fancy the whole run, you're more than welcome to enter a section separately.
Will I receive food during The Oxford Ultra?
There will be some nutritional nibbles at the checkpoints. You should also bring some food of your own on the course.
Is there a cut-off time for The Oxford Ultra?
Runners must complete the race faster than 4mph average. If this isn't achieved you will be withdrawn from the race.
Do all finishers receive a medal at The Oxford Ultra?
Yes all finishers will receive a bespoke medal.
Reviews
4.0
3 reviews
