The Pendine Sands Races

All races will take place on the Pendine Sands beach. The sand underfoot is quite firm and absolutely perfect for running on, especially for barefoot running.

Half Marathon

This half marathon event is an out and back along the Pendine Sands. Starting from Barnacles Cafe, first to make up the distance you run down the beach 0.6 miles before turning back to the starting location and then running down the beach again to Ginst point, then looping back to Pendine for the race finish.

10k & 5k

An out and back along the beach, turning at a point where a race marshal holds a flag.