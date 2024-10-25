The Pumpkin Marathon

Join How Hard Can It Be for a fantastic Halloween weekend run. With limited spots available for both races and fancy dress encouraged, there's sure to be a fantastic race day atmosphere!

Runners can choose from two half or full marathon options or a 10k.

Starting at Burroughs Banks in Lightmoor, Telford, the races will have a multi-lap format, with a well-stocked aid station offering water, squash, coke, sweets and other sweets at each lap point to keep you fuelled. There will be a 6 hour cut-off time for the event.