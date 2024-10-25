The Pumpkin Marathon
The Pumpkin Marathon
£28 - £75
About
Get ready for a spookily good run this Halloween with How Hard Can It Be. These fantastic multi-lap races are a must in all your autumn running calendars. Get into the Halloween spirit, get dressed up and get ready to run!
Sat, Oct 26, 2024
Telford, United Kingdom
5(1 Review)
Where and when
Location
Burroughs Bank, Telford, UK
Start times
Saturday, Oct 26, 2024
10k: 9:00 AMPumpkin Marathon: 9:00 AMPumpkin Half Marathon: 9:00 AMSpooky Halloween Challenge Marathon: 4:00 PMSpooky Halloween Challenge Half Marathon: 4:00 PM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Pumpkin Marathon
Spooky Halloween Challenge Marathon
26.2mi
£38 - £75
Spooky Halloween Challenge Half Marathon
13.1mi
£38 - £75
10k
10km
£28
Pumpkin Marathon
26.2mi
£38
Route information
Join How Hard Can It Be for a fantastic Halloween weekend run. With limited spots available for both races and fancy dress encouraged, there's sure to be a fantastic race day atmosphere!
Runners can choose from two half or full marathon options or a 10k.
Starting at Burroughs Banks in Lightmoor, Telford, the races will have a multi-lap format, with a well-stocked aid station offering water, squash, coke, sweets and other sweets at each lap point to keep you fuelled. There will be a 6 hour cut-off time for the event.
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Timed results
- Aid stations
How to get there
Burroughs Bank, Telford, UK
Parking
There are two car parks in Lightmoor village - these will be first come first serve.
Event day logistics
09:00 Pumpkin Marathon starts
16:00 Spooky Challenge starts
Age Requirements
All runners taking part in the Spooky Challenge and Pumpkin Marathon must be 18 or older.
Kits
Participants in the Spooky Halloween Challenge must wear headtorches.
Aid Stations
There will be well-stocked aid stations every mile. These will have water, squash, coke, sweets and other treats to keep you going.
Race Instructions
Full race instructions will be emailed out to participants in the 7-10 days leading up to the event.
The organisers reserve the right to move the venue of the event to a different location.
FAQs
When should I arrive at The Pumpkin Marathon?
You should aim to arrive at least half an hour before the start to allow time to register and get warmed up.
Is there a cut-off time at The Pumpkin Marathon?
Yes there is a cut-off of 6 hours for all three races.
Can I wear fancy dress to The Pumpkin Marathon?
Yes, fancy dress is very much encouraged but not at all compulsory!
