The Richmond Riverside 10k & Half Marathon - Autumn

This fantastic race along Richmond's scenic riverside is an event for runners of all abilities - you can run, jog or walk your way around the course whilst you soak in the amazing views.

From the start at Ham Street, runners will head towards Richmond, at which point they will turn around and head back down the river towards Kingston. The course will be a mix of trail and paths and is an out and back loop.

The route is mainly flat, so anyone looking for a fast time will be glad to know that many people have recorded a PB here in previous years.

This is a fun event where everyone is welcome, and fellow runners and The Fix Events team will support you throughout. This event is in aid of the Brain Tumour Charity - fundraising is completely optional, but if you do decide to support them, there is no minimum fundraising requirement.

Water Stations

There will be water stations along the course at the 4k and 7k points.