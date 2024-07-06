The Richmond Riverside Summer 10k and Half Marathon
1 / 5
2 +
The Richmond Riverside Summer 10k and Half Marathon
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
Booked 5 times in the last week
£22 - £25
4.4
Booked 5 times in the last week
About
Indulge your love of running with this superb summertime 10k and half marathon run. Great for beginners and veteran runners alike, the route follows the River Thames through Richmond and Twickenham. Come for the scenic riverside views and the on-course treats.
Half Marathon and 10k
View details
Sun, Jul 7, 2024
View logistics
Richmond, United Kingdom
View location
4.4(38 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
📣
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with The Fix Events.
Where and when
Location
Ham St, Richmond TW10 7RS, UK
Start times
Sunday, Jul 7, 2024
Half Marathon: 9:00 AM10k: 9:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Richmond Riverside Summer 10k and Half Marathon
10k
10km
£22
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£25
Route information
This 10k and half marathon incorporates some gorgeous scenery and has an amazing riverside setting along the River Thames. Based in leafy Richmond, the route starts and finishes on Ham Street, offering a fast, flat route which will take you towards Kingston and back.
From Ham Street, runners will head along the riverside towards Kingston. The course then takes them back almost as far as Richmond, before following the towpath back to Ham House, finishing by the riverside.
Please note that the race will be run on public land, so runners need to be considerate of local residences.
There will be water stations at several points along the course.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Marshalled course
- Aid stations
- Refreshment stations
- Chip-timed results
- Bag Drop
How to get there
Ham St, Richmond TW10 7RS, UKGet full directions
Parking
Although there is parking available by the riverside, it is very limited. There is parking all the way up Ham Street also.
By Train
If you are travelling by train, Richmond Station is the closest station to the event site and it's then about a 20-30 minute walk down the riverside to Ham House.
Event day logistics
08:00 - 09:20 Registration
09:00 Half Marathon starts
09:30 10k starts
Race Pack
You will receive an email in advance of the race with your race number and details. You will then collect your race pack at registration. The chip will be on the race number which must be placed on an outer garment.
FAQs
When do I receive my race pack for The Richmond Summer Riverside 10k and Half Marathon?
You will receive an email with your race number and details shortly before the race. You will then need to pick up your race pack from registration on the day of the event.
Can I enter The Richmond Summer Riverside 10k and Half Marathon on the day?
Yes but only if the event isn't sold out. This event is popular so it's recommended that entrants sign up in advance.
What time does the The Richmond Summer Riverside 10k and Half Marathon start?
The Half Marathon starts at 09:00 and the 10k starts at 9:30am.
Can I wear headphones in The Richmond Summer Riverside 10k and Half Marathon?
Headphones are permitted but entrants are asked to keep the volume to a minimum to ensure they can hear their surroundings.
Can I run with a buggy at The Richmond Summer Riverside 10k and Half Marathon?
Due to the course being a mixture of trail and road, off-road buggies are allowed at the event.
Reviews
4.4
38 reviews
Running in London Parks
£22 - £25