The Thames Challenge is an 186 mile race along the longest riverside path in England. The whole event is split into 4 stages, over 4 days, making it a challenging event for runners.

For runners who want a slice of the action but don't want to run the whole route, taking on just one stage of the path is perfect. The Richmond Ultra allows you to participate in the fourth and final stage of the event.

Stage 4

The Richmond Ultra

Distance: 33 miles

The Richmond Ultra starts from the Travelodge in Kingston Upon Thames. From there, the route will head past Richmond Lock and Kew Palace, the summer home of King George III.

Runners will be pass numerous bridges as they head into the heart of London, with highlights including Hammersmith Bridge, one of the world's oldest suspension bridges, the Grade II-listed Putney Bridge, the arches of Battersea Bridge, Chelsea's ornamental Albert Bridge, the iconic Westminster Bridge outside the Houses of Parliament and historic Tower Bridge.

After passing through all of the best areas London has to offer and the incredible riverside surroundings, you will finally head through to the races ultimate finish location, The Thames Barrier, in Greenwich.

Checkpoints

Competitors must go through all check points and it is their sole responsibility to ensure that the check point attendant has recorded their race number. If you do not do this at any check point, it will mean you have failed to complete the race and you will be disqualified.

