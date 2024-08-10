The Richmond Ultra
The Richmond Ultra
£15 - £80
5.0
About
The final leg of one of the most formidable races in the UK weaves along the Thames Path from Richmond to the Thames Barrier. Suitable for experienced trail runners, this iconic course follows the river closely, allowing participants to immerse themselves in the wonderful sights of London.
The Richmond Ultra
Sun, Aug 11, 2024
Kingston upon Thames, United Kingdom
5(2 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
21-23 Old London Rd, Kingston upon Thames KT2 6ND, UK
Start times
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
The Richmond Ultra: 8:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Richmond Ultra
The Richmond Ultra
33mi
£15 - £80
Route information
The Thames Challenge is an 186 mile race along the longest riverside path in England. The whole event is split into 4 stages, over 4 days, making it a challenging event for runners.
For runners who want a slice of the action but don't want to run the whole route, taking on just one stage of the path is perfect. The Richmond Ultra allows you to participate in the fourth and final stage of the event.
Stage 4
The Richmond Ultra
Distance: 33 miles
The Richmond Ultra starts from the Travelodge in Kingston Upon Thames. From there, the route will head past Richmond Lock and Kew Palace, the summer home of King George III.
Runners will be pass numerous bridges as they head into the heart of London, with highlights including Hammersmith Bridge, one of the world's oldest suspension bridges, the Grade II-listed Putney Bridge, the arches of Battersea Bridge, Chelsea's ornamental Albert Bridge, the iconic Westminster Bridge outside the Houses of Parliament and historic Tower Bridge.
After passing through all of the best areas London has to offer and the incredible riverside surroundings, you will finally head through to the races ultimate finish location, The Thames Barrier, in Greenwich.
Checkpoints
Competitors must go through all check points and it is their sole responsibility to ensure that the check point attendant has recorded their race number. If you do not do this at any check point, it will mean you have failed to complete the race and you will be disqualified.
The whole event is split into 4 stages, over 4 days. You can enter the whole Challenge or any of the individual stages.
- The Cotswold Ultra
- The Oxford Ultra
- The Windsor Ultra
- The Richmond Ultra (this page)
Organizer route images
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Event t-shirt, hat or mug
- Checkpoint attendants
- Trophies for top finishers
- Checkpoint drinks and snacks
How to get there
21-23 Old London Rd, Kingston upon Thames KT2 6ND, UK
Start & Finish
Competitors must be self-sufficient in their transportation to the start of the race and also at completion of the event.
By Car
The Travelodge in Kingston Upon Thames is situated in the centre of Kingston, and can be accessed easily from the A307.
By Train
Kingston Train Station is a short, 3 minute walk from the race start. It lies on the South Western Railway, with regular services from London Waterloo and Shepperton running to and from the station.
Event day logistics
07:00 - 07:30 Registration
08:00 Race Starts
Cut-Off Times
Runners must complete the race faster than 4mph average. If this isn't achieved you will be withdrawn from the race.
Age Restrictions
Runners must be at least 18 years old to take part.
Mandatory Kit
- Backpack or equivalent
- OS Map or the organiser's downloadable maps are acceptable
- Mobile phone
- Reusable cup for checkpoints and water stations
Checkpoints
At the checkpoints there will be unlimited water and some nutritional snacks. Please remember that all Ultra Running events are cup free so you should have a reusable cup with you. Competitors should not rely on the nibbles at the checkpoints to sustain them - they should have some food of their own with them.
All competitors must go through all checkpoints. Please ensure that the checkpoint attendant has recorded your race number or you could be disqualified.
FAQs
Do I have to enter the whole Thames Challenge?
No absolutely not. Entrants are able to enter each section of the race independently from the whole run, so if you don't fancy the whole run, you're more than welcome to enter a section separately.
Will I receive food during The Richmond Ultra?
There will be some nutritional nibbles at the 2 checkpoints. You should also bring some food of your own on the course.
Is there a cut-off time for The Richmond Ultra?
Runners must complete the race faster than 4mph average. If this isn't achieved you will be withdrawn from the race.
Do all finishers receive a medal at The Richmond Ultra?
Yes all finishers will receive a bespoke medal.
