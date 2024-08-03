The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon

Don your best Rocky Horror Picture Show-inspired fancy dress for this multi-distance event. Offering a marathon, half marathon, 10k and 5k, this run is also available virtually - run whatever distance you choose at a location of your choice and send your run via Garmin or Strava to claim your medal! Expect music, plenty of costumes and a social atmosphere.

The event is based at Shrewsbury Sports Village in Shropshire, with a route taking runners around the purpose-built cycle track. This fast, flat course is perfect for achieving a new PB - last year, over 75% of the field achieved quicker times!