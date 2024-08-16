Run to the Castle Ultra

This event based in Gwynedd, Wales, promises incredible scenery across two different distances, a marathon or 40-42 mile ultramarathon. Starting from the beautiful coastal village of Aberdyfi, on the northern side of the River Dyfi's estuary, the well-signed route will take runners and walkers across beaches, tracks, trails and pavements.

The ultramarathon will take runners up the coastal path from Aberdyfi along to Tywyn's incredible seafront, Fairbourne, Barmouth and finally to the town of Harlech, with its magnificent Grade I-listed medieval castle. You'll have 12 hours to complete the route, and there'll be 4 separate checkpoints located along the way.

The shorter marathon route will take runners from Aberdyfi to the seaside town of Barmouth in Cardigan Bay.