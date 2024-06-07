The Secret Gin Run

Join this fun 10k running tour, taking you through London's gin distilling history, and reward yourself with a free well-deserved drink at the finish line. This event starts and finishes at the City of London Distillery on Bride Lane.

Packed full of gin history, from the 18th-century Gin Craze to the spirit's renewed popularity in the 21st century, this tour includes fun games and activities along the way. Runners will be able to enjoy a gin and tonic after they finish, included in the ticket price.