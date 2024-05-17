The Severn Challenge is a 220 mile race along the longest riverside path in the UK. The whole event is split into 5 stages, over 5 days, making it a gruelling event for runners.

If you don't feel like tackling the whole route, you're welcome to take on just 1 stage of the race. Here at the The Severn Path Ultra, runners will take on the third stage of the event.

Meandering through Shrewsbury the course is flat and hugs the river until you cross a bridge at Atcham where the path remains away from the Severn until touching in Cressage and then again at Buildway, Iron-bridge, Jack-field and Coal-port.

All stop-throughs will produce stunning scenery and landmarks. The route will continue to hug the panoramic River Severn through Apley Forge, Bridge north, Hampton, Upper Arley, Bewdley, Stourport, Holt Heath.

Finally, runners will finish at the Travelodge, Worcester, WR1 2QS and take a well-deserved break.