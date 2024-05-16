The Severn Plod Ultra
The Severn Plod Ultra
About
This stage is the second in the Severn challenge and offers a tricky 45 miler for participants to weave through. There's beautiful natural scenery and rolling hills for all to get stuck into. Make sure to complete the event to earn your medal.
Severn Plod
Fri, May 17, 2024
Newtown, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Mid Wales Arts Centre, Mid Wales Arts Centre, Maesmawr, Caesws, Newtown SY17 5SB, UK
Start times
Friday, May 17, 2024
Severn Plod: 7:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Severn Plod Ultra
Severn Plod
45mi
£85
Route information
The Severn Challenge is a 220 mile race along the longest riverside path in the UK. The whole event is split into 5 stages, over 5 days, making it a gruelling event for runners.
If you don't feel like tackling the whole route, you're welcome to take on just 1 stage of the race. Here at the The Severn Plod Ultra, runners will take on the second stage of the event.
Initially the route strays far from the river, going through Holly bush, Rhyd-y-felin, and finally rejoining the river Severn at Dolerw Park, passing the Gorsedd stone circle, marking the site of Newton’s Eisteddfod.
Carry along the river Severn which joins the Montgomery Canal Walk, past the Pwll Penarth Nature Reserve, Welsh-pool, Offa’s Dyke Path, Breidden Hills through to Montford Bridge.
Runners will continue through Bicton entering the outskirts of Shrewsbury and finally reaching the Premier Inn in Shrewsbury, SY1 1PG, which is the finish.
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Original Buff for M/F winners
- Full Stocked Aid Stations
- Finishers T-Shirt
How to get there
Mid Wales Arts Centre, Mid Wales Arts Centre, Maesmawr, Caesws, Newtown SY17 5SB, UK
Start & Finish
This race is a point-to-point route, meaning it is the competitors responsibility to make their own travel arrangements to and from the event.
The race starts at Maesmawr, Caersws, Powys SY17 5SB, United Kingdom.
Camping
Those taking part in the full Severn Challenge will have camping included in their ticket price. If you are taking part in 1 or 2 days and would like to camp, please contact the event organisers at info@ultrarunningltd.co.uk
Event day logistics
06:30 - 06:30 Registration opens
07:30 Race starts
09:15 Checkpoint 1 closes
11:45 Checkpoint 2 closes
14:15 Checkpoint 3 closes
16:15 Checkpoint 4 closes
Cut-Off Times
All runners must maintain a speed of 4mph throughout the event. Runners not maintaining this speed will not be allowed to continue the event.
Age Requirements
All competitors must be 20 years and older on race day to enter.
Event Swag
All finishers will receive a bespoke Severn Plod Ultra medal together with a technical race t-shirt.
Checkpoint Food
It is asked that entrants do not rely on the checkpoints to sustain them, and bring their own food and drink for the route. An example of the food on offer at the checkpoints are:
- Malt loaf
- Jam
- Peanut Butter
- Cheese and marmite sandwiches
- Sweets
- Squash and Coca Cola
Prizes
Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female performers.
FAQs
Do I have to run the whole Severn Challenge to enter this race?
No absolutely not! Entrants are able to enter each section of the race independently from the whole run, so if you don't fancy the whole thing, you're more than welcome to enter a section separately.
Where does The Severn Plod Ultra start?
The race starts at Maesmawr, Caersws, Powys SY17 5SB, United Kingdom, and runners are asked to arrive between 6am-6:30am.
Should I be self-sufficient for The Severn Plod Ultra?
There will be checkpoints along the way but all runners should ensure enough food and water to sustain themselves over the course of the event.
Reviews
