The Snickerthon
The Snickerthon
Booked 2 times in the last week
£20 - £40
4.3
About
Perfect for runners looking to try out a new distance, this route will take you around Chase Water Country Park on 5k loops, with fantastic scenery and the chance to spot some deer. Come along for the bespoke finisher's medal and friendly atmosphere.
5k, 10k, Half Marathon, and 2 more
Sun, Jun 23, 2024
Burntwood, United Kingdom
4.3(19 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Chasewater Country Park, Pool Rd, Burntwood, Brownhills WS8 7NL, UK
Start times
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
5k: 10:00 AM10k: 10:00 AMHalf Marathon: 10:00 AMMarathon: 10:00 AMVirtual Run: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Snickerthon
5k
5km
£26
10k
10km
£28
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£35 - £36
Marathon
26.2mi
£38 - £40
Route information
Set in the beautiful Chase Water Country Park, this multi-distance event offers a marathon, half marathon, 10k and 5k, as well as a virtual run. The course is a mixture of paths and footpaths and is relatively flat, so ideal for those taking on a new distance for the first time.
Starting from the Visitor Centre, each 5k lap will take you along the banks of Chasewater and up to Jeffrey's Swag before circling back round to the Centre. You might even be able to spot some deer as you run!
The full route can be found here.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Timed results
- Aid station
- Access to a cafe/toilets
How to get there
Chasewater Country Park, Pool Rd, Burntwood, Brownhills WS8 7NL, UKGet full directions
Parking
The park has pay and display parking facilities.
Event day logistics
10:00 All races start
Race Instructions
Full race instructions will be emailed out to participants in the 7-10 days leading up to the event.
The organisers reserve the right to move the venue of the event to a different location.
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 17 and older to enter the 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon events.
FAQs
How old do I have to be to enter the Snickerthon?
Entrants must be 17 and older to enter the event.
When will I get more information about the Snickerthon?
Runners will be emailed full instructions approximately 7-10 days before the event.
What time does the Snickerthon start?
Races begin at 10:00.
Reviews
19 reviews
Running in London Parks
£20 - £40