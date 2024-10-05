The Boss Hog and Whole Hog

09:30 Wave 1 Start

10:30 Wave 2 Start

11:30 Wave 3 Start

12:30 Wave 4 Start

Please arrive in plenty of time so that you can get organised and registered before your starting wave.

There will be a race briefing at the registration area, after which competitors will make their way to the starting area.

In each of the waves, participants can race in either the Whole Hog (30+ obstacles/around 5 miles) or Boss Hog (40+ obstacles/around 7 miles) race.

Age Requirements

All competitors must be aged 16 or over to take part in both the Whole Hog and Boss Hog.

On Site Facilities

There will be toilet and changing facilities on site. Bag drop will be located in the event village. There won't be any showers so please be prepared to get dirty and bring a change of clothes.

Food and drink will be available to purchase on site.

Kit

The vast majority of this course is off road and therefore off road clothing and footwear is highly recommended.

Due to the nature of the obstacles, trainers would be the most suitable footwear (please do not wear spikes). Long sleeved tops and leggings are always a good idea to cover elbows and knees.

You will get muddy and wet, so please remember to bring a towel and a set of dry clothes.

Please note showers are not available so come prepared.