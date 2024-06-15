The Tour de Northamptonshire Cyclosportive

This three distance circular event starts and finishes at Naseby Village Hall just outside of Northampton in a wonderful central location only 5 minutes from Junction 2 A14.

The 30 mile route begins with a long descent past Cottesbrooke Hall & Gardens, before the climb into Brixworth, continuing the undulating course through the villages of Walgrave, Broughton and Thorpe Malsor, before the gradual climb back to Naseby passing by Harrington Air Base War Memorial and Kelmarsh Hall.

The 40 mile route also begins with a short descent out of Naseby before climbing up to Cold Ashby. You will then ride past Hollowell reservoir, cross Ravensthorpe Reservoir before continuing along the undulating route into Brixworth and the welcome descent to Pitsford Reservoir causeway. Heading into picturesque Sywell village you will pass the Aerodrome before reaching the first aid station at 18 miles. Heading back out close to Sywell Reservoir you continue through stunning countryside and villages to the next feed station at Great Cransley Village Hall (28 miles). The final push back to Naseby will take you past Cransley Reservoir, Harrington Aerodrome and War Memorial, and Kelmarsh Hall.

The 60 mile route follows the 40 mile route to Cold Ashby but stretches out to Yelvertoft and West Haddon before heading back to Hollowell and Ravensthorpe Reservoirs. Crossing the causeway of Pitsford reservoir you will head to picturesque Sywell Village, past the aerodrome to the first feed station (26 miles). The route then takes in a loop around Sywell Reservoir before heading up to Broughton village via Orlingbury. You will then reach the final feed station at Great Cransley (39 miles). Heading out to Thorpe Malsor past Cransley Reservoir, onwards to Harrington Aerodrome and the War Memorial, the 60 mile route continues to Braybrooke close to the River Jordan, before heading back south to Arthingworth, Kelmarsh and into Naseby to the finish.