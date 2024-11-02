The Virtual Bonfire Bash
1 / 7
4 +
The Virtual Bonfire Bash
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£10 - £39
About
Join this penultimate virtual event in the Guy Fawkes-inspired running series, spanning 7 days of running. Open to every level of runner, complete at least 5k wherever and whenever you want, at your own pace, to earn a bespoke finisher's medal.
International Entry, UK Entry, Charity Option, and 1 more
View details
Sat, Nov 2, 2024
View logistics
United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Every Mile Counts.
Where and when
Location
United Kingdom
Start times
Saturday, Nov 2, 2024
International Entry: 10:00 AMUK Entry: 10:00 AMCharity Option: 10:00 AMDefer to 2023: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Virtual Bonfire Bash
International Entry
5km
£39
UK Entry
5km
£25
Charity Option
5km
£10
Defer to 2023
5km
£10
Route information
Complete a minimum of 5k for this festive treat. If you're feeling up to it run for 7 days across the month and earn all 7 medals. The course is completely up to you so feel free to go wild.
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
How to get there
United KingdomGet full directions
Race wherever you would like.
Event day logistics
Confirm Your Run
Once you have completed your run, you will need to provide evidence to the event organiser in one of two ways:
- Join the Ultra Running Strava group
- Email Ultra Running your run proof, the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device.
Medal
Once your run is verified, your medal will be posted to you.
FAQs
What is the minimum distance I have to cover to earn a medal in The Virtual Bonfire Bash?
All participants must run a minimum of 5k to earn themselves a medal.
When does The Virtual Bonfire Bash race start?
The time and date is completely up to you, just run 5k or more between to be a part of this virtual race.
How can I verify my run for The Virtual Bonfire Bash?
Either join the Ultra Running Strava group, or email Ultra Running your run proof (the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device).
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£10 - £39