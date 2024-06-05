The Virtual Chili Run

The Virtual Chili Run
£10 - £39.99
About
This virtual event is part of a 7 day series, where runners can collect up to seven bespoke, themed medals. Offering several different distances, from a 5k to a marathon, this is ideal for all abilities and both seasoned and novice runners alike.
PathWithPin
UK Entry, Overseas Entry and Charity Option
View details
Calendar
Thu, Jun 6, 2024
View logistics
LocationPin
United Kingdom
View location
Where and when
Location
United Kingdom
Start times
Thursday, Jun 6, 2024
UK Entry: 10:00 AMOverseas Entry: 10:00 AMCharity Option: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Virtual Chili Run
UK Entry
Distance
5km
£30
Overseas Entry
Distance
5km
£39.99
Charity Option
Distance
5km
£10
Route information
Part of the Hot Runner series, the Chili Run is available virtually. This event has its own unique medal up for grabs - complete all 7 days of running to achieve the full set!
This race can be run anywhere, with runners choosing their own course. You can select the distance you want to run, ranging from a 5k to a marathon.
What's included
  • Bespoke finisher's medal
  • Personalised virtual bib
How to get there
United Kingdom
As this event is virtual, runners can race wherever they like, choosing their own start points, finishes and routes.
Event day logistics
Confirm Your Run
Once you have completed your run, you will need to provide evidence to the event organiser in one of two ways:
  • Join the Ultra Running Strava group
  • Email Ultra Running with your run proof - the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device
Medal
Once your run is verified, your medal will be posted to you!
Every Mile Counts
FAQs
When will I get my medal for the Virtual Chili Run?
Your medal will be posted out to you once confirmation is received that you have completed your run. If you are taking on multiple runs within the series, medals will be posted out once your final run has been completed.
Are there any age restrictions for the Virtual Chili Run?
This event welcomes runners and walkers of all ages. However, participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Do I get a race bib for the Virtual Chili Run?
Yes, once you have entered the event, a personalised virtual bib will be emailed to you as a keepsake.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
£10 - £39.99
