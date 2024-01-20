The Virtual Greedy Run
The Virtual Greedy Run
Add to your growing medal collection with The Virtual Greedy Run. This is perfect for every level or runner no matter age or ability. Race your preferred route, at whatever time you like, to earn your finisher's medal.
Run for Charity, 10k or 5k, Half Marathon, and 1 more
Sat, Jan 20, 2024
United Kingdom
3.9(9 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Start times
Saturday, Jan 20, 2024
Run for Charity: TBC10k or 5k: 10:00 AMHalf Marathon: 10:00 AMMarathon: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Virtual Greedy Run
10k or 5k
10km
£24
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£26
Marathon
26.2mi
£29
Run for Charity
£10
Route information
Take on this Deadly Sins-inspired virtual run, running as little or as much as you want, from a 5k to a marathon. As this event is virtual, you can run it anywhere you choose and are free to set your own pace - run, walk or jog!
Finishers will get a unique themed finisher's medal, and can complete all 7 events in the series to earn a full collection.
Other 7 Deadly Sins Race Days:
- ‘The Slothful Run’
- ‘The Lusty Run’
- ‘The Angry Run’
- ‘The Gluttonous Run’
- ‘The Greedy Run’
- ‘The Envious Run’
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
How to get there
United Kingdom
As this run is virtual, choose a location and route that suits you.
Event day logistics
Age Requirements
This event is open to runners and walkers of all ages but anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Confirm Your Run
Once you have completed your run, you will need to provide evidence to the event organiser in one of two ways:
- Join the Ultra Running Strava group
- Email Ultra Running your run proof, the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device
Medal
Once your run is verified, your medal will be posted to you.
FAQs
Are there age requirements for The Virtual Greedy Run?
This event welcomes runners and walkers of all ages. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
How will I get my medal for The Virtual Greedy Run?
Confirm your race results via Strava or by emailing the race organiser, after which you will have your medal posted to you.
How will I know that my entry for The Virtual Greedy Run has been confirmed?
You will get a confirmation email from Let’s Do This once you have completed the booking process.
Reviews
3.9
9 reviews
Running in London Parks
