The Virtual Petrified Pootle

Part of Ultra Running's Halloween Series, the Petrified Pootle is a virtual race where you can choose the distance you want to run - a 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon or ultra marathon - to claim your finisher's medal. Run your selected distance at a time to suit yourself, anywhere in the world.

