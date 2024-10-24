The Virtual Petrified Pootle
About
Take on this spooky virtual Halloween-themed run to earn your finisher's medal and get moving this autumn. Run as little or as much as you want, from a 5k to an ultra marathon, and choose where and when you would like to run. Don your fancy dress, or just get running to tackle a new distance!
Charity Option, UK Entry and Overseas Entry
Fri, Oct 25, 2024
United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
United Kingdom
Start times
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
Charity Option: 10:00 AMUK Entry: 10:00 AMOverseas Entry: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Virtual Petrified Pootle
Charity Option
5km
£10
UK Entry
5km
£25
Overseas Entry
5km
£39
Route information
Part of Ultra Running's Halloween Series, the Petrified Pootle is a virtual race where you can choose the distance you want to run - a 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon or ultra marathon - to claim your finisher's medal. Run your selected distance at a time to suit yourself, anywhere in the world.
Other available medals in the Halloween series are:
- ‘The Witches Whisk’
- ‘The Scary Scamper’
- ‘The Creepy Crawl’
- ‘The Ghostly Gallop’
- ‘The Spooky Sprint’
- ‘The Zombie Shuffle’
Each of the events has its own webpage – see Ultra Running's race calendar for more details.
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
How to get there
United KingdomGet full directions
Race virtually from anywhere in the world at a time to suit yourself, but preferably completed on the above days, although we will give all entries date flexibility to suit themselves.
Event day logistics
Confirm Your Run
Once you have completed your run, you will need to provide evidence to the event organiser in one of two ways:
- Join the Ultra Running Strava group
- Email Ultra Running your run proof, the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device.
Medal
Once your run is verified, your medal will be posted to you.
FAQs
Do I have to compete in all 7 days to take part in The Petrified Pootle?
Not at all! You can choose the days and distances you want to take part in from 1 day to all 7. There will be a different bespoke medal for each day.
Are there age requirements for The Petrified Pootle?
This event welcomes runners and walkers of all ages. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Do I have to wear a costume to compete in The Petrified Pootle?
No, not at all! Come in whatever you feel comfortable to race in.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
