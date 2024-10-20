The Virtual Witches Whisk 2024
£10 - £39.99
About
Take on this spooky virtual run as part of a 7-day Halloween series, running your course of choice anywhere you like. Wear a ghoulish costume and complete any distance from 5k to an ultra marathon to claim your unique medal.
UK Entry, Overseas Entry and Charity Option
Mon, Oct 21, 2024
United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Start times
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
UK Entry: 10:00 AMOverseas Entry: 10:00 AMCharity Option: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Virtual Witches Whisk 2024
UK Entry
£25
Overseas Entry
£39.99
Charity Option
£10
Route information
Part of Ultra Running's Halloween series, this virtual run takes place on the 21st October and can be run anywhere you want. The course is completely up to you so feel free to go wild!
Choose to run as little as 5k or 10k, or challenge yourself by taking on a half marathon, marathon or ultra marathon and claim your unique themed medal.
Run all 7 virtual events in the series to claim your full medal collection. Alternatively, join Ultra Running's Strava club and run for free (please note that you won't receive a medal).
Other available medals in the Halloween series are:
- ‘The Scary Scamper’
- ‘The Creepy Crawl’
- ‘The Ghostly Gallop’
- ‘The Petrified Pootle’
- ‘The Spooky Sprint’
- ‘The Zombie Shuffle’
What's included
- Finisher's medal
How to get there
United Kingdom
Race wherever you would like.
Event day logistics
Confirm Your Run
Once you have completed your run, you will need to provide evidence to the event organiser in one of two ways:
- Join the Ultra Running Strava group
- Email Ultra Running your run proof, the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device.
Medal
Once your run is verified, your medal will be posted to you.
FAQs
Are there age requirements for The Witches Whisk?
This event welcomes runners and walkers of all ages. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
When does The Virtual Witches Whisk start?
Run anywhere in the world at a time to suit yourself, but preferably completed on the above days, although the organisers will give all entries date flexibility to suit themselves.
How can I verify my run for The Virtual Witches Whisk?
Either join the Ultra Running Strava group, or email Ultra Running your run proof (the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device).
Reviews
