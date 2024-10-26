The Virtual Zombie Shuffle
£10 - £39
About
Get moving this Halloween with this relaxed virtual challenge. Simply complete a minimum of 5k and submit your results for your chance to win a unique, Halloween-themed finisher's medal.
Charity Option, UK Entry and Overseas Entry
Sun, Oct 27, 2024
United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
United Kingdom
Start times
Sunday, Oct 27, 2024
Charity Option: 10:00 AMUK Entry: 10:00 AMOverseas Entry: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Virtual Zombie Shuffle
Charity Option
5km
£10
UK Entry
5km
£25
Overseas Entry
5km
£39
Route information
Complete a minimum of 5k over the month of October for this spooky festive treat. If you're feeling up to it run for 7 days across the month and earn all 7 medals. The course is completely up to you so feel free to go wild.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
How to get there
United Kingdom
Race wherever you would like.
Event day logistics
Confirm Your Run
Once you have completed your run, you will need to provide evidence to the event organiser in one of two ways:
- Join the Ultra Running Strava group
- Email Ultra Running your run proof, the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device
Medal
Once your run is verified, your medal will be posted to you.
FAQs
Do I have to compete in all 7 days to take part in The Virtual Zombie Shuffle?
Not at all! You can choose the days and distances you want to take part in from 1 day to all 7. There will be a different bespoke medal for each day.
How old do I have to be to compete in The Virtual Zombie Shuffle?
This event welcomes runners and walkers of all ages. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Do I have to wear a costume for The Virtual Zombie Shuffle?
No, not at all! Take part in whatever you feel comfortable in.
Reviews
£10 - £39