The Thames Challenge is an iconic 186 mile race along the longest riverside path in England. The whole event is split into 4 stages, over 4 days, making it a tough event for runners.

If you don't feel like taking on the whole route, you can complete just one stage of the race. With the The Windsor Ultra, runners can take on the third stage of the event.

Stage 3

The Windsor Ultra

Distance: 47 miles

From Henley runners will continue down the River Thames to Seven Corner Alley and Marlow Lock. At Cookham Bridge you will leave the river briefly, heading into the village and onto the open common of Cookham Moor. Returning to the river at Formosa Place, runners will cross the river at Maidenhead Bridge. Participants will then head under the M4 motorway bridge and continue into the field of Dorney, Thames Field.

Runners will follow several meanders, taking in Boveney Lock, the Windsor Racecourse and the bathing places for the school boys of Eton.

Entering Brocas Meadow, runners will have a full view of the stunning Windsor Castle as they cross Windsor Bridge. You will continue through Runnymede, Bellweir lock, Staines Bridge and the intake to the vast Queen Mary Reservoir.

Nearing the end of the race you will head past Shepperton Lock, along Walton Lane, then through Teddington, and on to the Travelodge at Kingston, which marks the conclusion of the Windsor Ultra.

Checkpoints

Competitors must go through all check points and it is their sole responsibility to ensure that the check point attendant has recorded their race number. Id you do not do this at any check point it will mean you have failed to complete the race and you will be disqualified.

The whole event is split into 4 stages, over 4 days, making it a gruelling event for runners. You can enter the whole Challenge or any of the individual stages listed below.