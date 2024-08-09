The Windsor Ultra
The Windsor Ultra
£15 - £90
About
The third leg of the Thames Challenge, this event takes runners from Henley to historic Windsor, covering 48 miles. Ideal for confident trail runners looking for a new challenge, this mostly flat, scenic route offers gorgeous scenery as you race.
Sat, Aug 10, 2024
Henley-on-Thames, United Kingdom
4.3(4 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
7-15 Hart St, Henley-on-Thames RG9 2AR, UK
Start times
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
The Windsor Ultra: 8:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Windsor Ultra
47mi
Route information
The Thames Challenge is an iconic 186 mile race along the longest riverside path in England. The whole event is split into 4 stages, over 4 days, making it a tough event for runners.
If you don't feel like taking on the whole route, you can complete just one stage of the race. With the The Windsor Ultra, runners can take on the third stage of the event.
Stage 3
The Windsor Ultra
Distance: 47 miles
From Henley runners will continue down the River Thames to Seven Corner Alley and Marlow Lock. At Cookham Bridge you will leave the river briefly, heading into the village and onto the open common of Cookham Moor. Returning to the river at Formosa Place, runners will cross the river at Maidenhead Bridge. Participants will then head under the M4 motorway bridge and continue into the field of Dorney, Thames Field.
Runners will follow several meanders, taking in Boveney Lock, the Windsor Racecourse and the bathing places for the school boys of Eton.
Entering Brocas Meadow, runners will have a full view of the stunning Windsor Castle as they cross Windsor Bridge. You will continue through Runnymede, Bellweir lock, Staines Bridge and the intake to the vast Queen Mary Reservoir.
Nearing the end of the race you will head past Shepperton Lock, along Walton Lane, then through Teddington, and on to the Travelodge at Kingston, which marks the conclusion of the Windsor Ultra.
Checkpoints
Competitors must go through all check points and it is their sole responsibility to ensure that the check point attendant has recorded their race number. Id you do not do this at any check point it will mean you have failed to complete the race and you will be disqualified.
The whole event is split into 4 stages, over 4 days, making it a gruelling event for runners. You can enter the whole Challenge or any of the individual stages listed below.
- The Cotswold Ultra
- The Oxford Ultra
- The Windsor Ultra (this page)
- The Richmond Ultra
Organizer route images
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Event t-shirt, hat or mug
- Checkpoint attendants
- Trophies for top finishers
- Checkpoint drinks and nibbles
How to get there
7-15 Hart St, Henley-on-Thames RG9 2AR, UK
Start & Finish
Competitors must be self-sufficient in their transportation to the start of the race and also at completion of the event.
By Car
Henley can be accessed from Reading, London or Oxford. The M40 and the M4 both provide good access to the town and the start of the race.
By Train
Henley Station will be walking distance from the race start. Services run between Henley and Twyford and London Paddington.
Event day logistics
07:00 - 07:30 Registration
08:00 Race Starts
Cut-off Times
Runners must complete the race faster than 4mph average. If this isn't achieved you will be withdrawn from the race.
Age Restrictions
Runners must be at least 20 years old to take part.
Mandatory Kit
- Backpack or equivalent
- Head Torch with spare batteries
- OS Map or the organiser's downloadable maps are acceptable
- Compass or GPS device
- Whistle
- Mobile phone
- First Aid Kit
- Reusable cup for checkpoints and water stations
Checkpoints
At the checkpoints there will be unlimited water and some nutritional snacks. Please remember that all Ultra Running events are cup free so you should have a reusable cup with you. Competitors should not rely on the snacks at the checkpoints to sustain them - they should have some food of their own with them.
All competitors must go through all checkpoints. Please ensure that the checkpoint attendant has recorded your race number or you could be disqualified.
FAQs
Do I have to complete the whole Thames Challenge?
No absolutely not. Entrants are able to enter each section of the race independently from the whole run, so if you don't fancy the whole run, you're more than welcome to enter a section separately.
Will I receive food during the race in The Windsor Ultra?
There will be some nutritional nibbles at the checkpoints. You should also bring some food of your own on the course.
Is there a cut-off time for The Windsor Ultra?
Runners must complete the race faster than 4mph average. If this isn't achieved you will be withdrawn from the race.
Do all finishers receive a medal at The Windsor Ultra?
Yes all finishers will receive a bespoke medal.
Reviews
4.3
4 reviews
