Tittesworth Water 10k, 22k & 50k 2024

07:00 50k Ultra starts

09:00 22k starts

09:30 10k starts

*More information about race day specifics will be sent out to those registered.

Race Packs

Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.

Age Requirements

The 10k event is open to runners aged 15 and over, the 22k is open to runners 17 and older, and the 50k Ultra is open to runners 20 and over.

Cupless Event

This will be a cupless event, meaning there will be no bottled water provided on the course. There will be jugs of water at the aid stations, where you can refill your cups.

Bag Drop

There will be a secure area where bags can be left, though it is recommended that you bring as little baggage as possible. Your bag tag is attached to your race number which you can tear off and attach to your bag.

Refreshments

There will be multiple aid stations throughout the course and at the finish where post-race goodies will be waiting for finishers.

Headphones

It is not recommended that you wear headphones during the race so you stay alert to what is going on around you and hear the encouragement from marshals and spectators. There will also be pedestrians on the paths you'll be running who you'll need to be aware of.

Race Results

Your race timings will be published on RunThrough results page after the race.