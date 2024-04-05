Torbay Triathlon Mixed Team Relay
Torbay Triathlon Mixed Team Relay
About
Enter a team into this mixed relay triathlon event and take on a 300m pool swim, fast, flat Velopark circuit and 2k parkland run. The perfect spring event, cheer each other on and contend for one of the top finisher's spots to get your hands on a medal.
Sprint Relay
Sat, Apr 6, 2024
Paignton, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Torbay Velopark, Torbay Velopark, Penwill Way, Paignton TQ4 5JR, UK
Start times
Saturday, Apr 6, 2024
Sprint Relay: 2:30 PM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Torbay Triathlon Mixed Team Relay
Sprint Relay
300m
6km
2km
£34
Route information
This Olympic-format mixed relay triathlon takes place at Torbay Velopark, Devon's only outdoor closed-road circuit, which makes it perfect for those looking to achieve a PB. All competitors complete a full mini-triathlon of a 300m swim, 6k bike leg and 2k run.
Each team needs four competitors, with a minimum of two female members. All-male or 75% male teams can enter and will have results posted for them, but they will not be able to qualify for any of the category prizes. Each team member enters individually with their team name.
The event kicks off with a 300m swim in Clennon Valley Leisure Centre's 25m pool. The race will start in two waves for slower swimmers followed by a snake start for the remainder of the field. This allows for an enjoyable racing experience, as the field will remain quite close together for the duration of the event. 12 lengths of the pool need to be completed.
Competitors will then head into a 6k bike leg of four laps on the smooth tarmac of the Velopark circuit. The loop is extremely flat and is exactly 1.5k in length.
The race will finish with a 2k run through parkland on a course that is well-marked and signposted. After completing the run, competitors return to the pool to handover to the next team member.
What's included
- Chip timing with transition splits
- Traffic-free course
- Finishers medals for all + podium medals
- Silicone swim hats on request
- Professional event photography
- Numbered racking
- Professional First Aid
- Toilets
- Public liability insurance
- British Triathlon permit
How to get there
Torbay Velopark, Torbay Velopark, Penwill Way, Paignton TQ4 5JR, UKGet full directions
By Car
Torbay Velopark is accessible from both the A385 and A380.
There is parking available at the venue, but it isn't free. Free parking can be found a few hundred metres from the Leisure Centre.
By Public Transport
The nearest train station is Paignton Train Station, a 20-minute walk away from the race start.
Event day logistics
13:00 Registration opens
14:15 Race briefing
14:30 Triathlon relay starts
16:30 Podium presentation
Age Restrictions
You must be 13 on 31st Dec 2024 or older to compete in this event.
Registration
Every team will be given a race pack containing their four race numbers and four bike numbers.
Transition
Each team will have their own clearly marked rack. All four bikes should be racked on their section.
Team Order
Mixed teams should have an order of man, woman, man, woman. Other teams can select their own order.
Kit and Bikes
All competitors should have a swimming costume/shorts or a tri suit for the swim. Goggles are recommended.
For the bike section, it is recommended that you use a time trial or triathlon bike on the course, but any roadworthy bike (including mountain bikes) can be used. Helmets must be worn at all times.
FAQs
How old do I have to be to compete in the Torbay Triathlon Relay - Spring?
Entrants must be 20 years or older to participate.
Are there prizes for the top finishers at the Torbay Triathlon Relay - Spring?
The top three finishing teams get prizes, whilst the top five teams will get special medals.
Where does the swim take place for the Torbay Triathlon Relay - Spring?
The swim venue is the Clennon Valley Leisure Centre, which has a 25 metre pool.
Reviews
