Torbay Triathlon Relay - Autumn

This Olympic-format mixed relay triathlon takes place at Torbay Velopark, Devon's only outdoor closed-road circuit, which makes it perfect for those looking to achieve a PB. All competitors complete a full mini-triathlon of a 300m swim, 6k bike leg and 2k run.

Each team needs four competitors, with a minimum of two female members. All-male or 75% male teams can enter and will have results posted for them, but they will not be able to qualify for any of the category prizes. Each team member enters individually with their team name.

Beginning with a 300m pool swim consisting of 12 lengths, the race starts in two waves for slower swimmers followed by a snake start for the rest of the entrants. This allows for an enjoyable racing experience, as the field will remain quite close together for the duration of the event.

Competitors will then head into a 6k bike leg of four laps on the smooth tarmac of the Velopark circuit and finish their race with a 2k run through parkland. After completing the run, competitors return to the pool to handover to the next team member.