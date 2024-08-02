Tour de Dart
Tour de Dart
£50 - £80
About
New for 2024. The Tour de Dart is Sportiva's first ever bike packing event. Starting in Dartmouth you will follow scenic bridleways, byways lanes all the way up to the campsite on Dartmoor, returning along the other side of the river the following day. This is a must do event for all cycling fanatics!
Tour de Dart and Tour de Dart - One Way
Sat, Aug 3, 2024
Dartmouth, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Coronation Park, 21 Coombe Rd, Dartmouth TQ6 9PQ, UK
Start times
Saturday, Aug 3, 2024
Tour de Dart: 8:00 AMTour de Dart - One Way: 8:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Tour de Dart
Tour de Dart
130km
£80
Tour de Dart - One Way
65km
£50
Route information
New for 2024, The Tour de Dart is Sportiva's first ever bike packing event.
Day 1: You start in Dartmouth & follow bridleways, byways lanes all the way up the West side of the river Dart & on to our campsite on Dartmoor. At Hexworthy you camp in an idyllic spot by the river. And you’ll find a bar, our event caterers & a live band in the evening at the ‘Cow Shed’
Day 2: You return to Dartmouth on the East side of the river.
All riders will be supplied with a GPX tracker. You can share the link & map with your friends & family so they can ‘dot watch’ your progress.
The default option is to do this ride as pure bike packing where you carry your tent and all gear. Or for an additional charge you can put a bag in our van in Dartmouth (with your tent & other kit) and it will be ready for you when you reach Hexworthy. The following day we’ll take the bag back to Dartmouth.
One way version
Or you can do a one day ride all the way to Hexworthy & skip the ride back on Sunday. This is for supported riders only as we are not offering return transport to Dartmouth
What's included
- GPX tracking
- Timed (with results split into bike packing/supported & ebike/manual
- One night camping at Hexworthy with showers & toilets
- Quality event tee shirt
- Professional event photographs*
- Free Komoot mapping & navigation + GPX files
- Live band & bar at Hexworthy
- Catering & large barn with indoor seating at Hexworthy.
- Luggage transfer to & from Dartmoor (additional charge)
- Feed stations
- Public liability insurance
- Professional First Aid
- Bike & rider recovery service
- Bike wash facilities
* photos free with Sportiva Events logo at social media resolution. Hi-res downloads with no watermark & prints are available for an additional charge
How to get there
Coronation Park, 21 Coombe Rd, Dartmouth TQ6 9PQ, UKGet full directions
Further information regarding travel will be sent out in the lead up to the event.
Event day logistics
06:30 Registration opens
07:30 - 09:00 Start times
*Riders will be set off in groups of around a dozen.
Registration Process
At registration collect your Event Number (which attaches to the front of your bike) & string or zip ties to attach your number.
Kit List
Roadworthy gravel, cyclocross or mountain bike, spare tube(s), pump, levers, helmet, suitable shoes & clothing. We also recommend a bell to warn pedestrians & dog walkers.
Also bring: sun cream, face mask, hand sanitizer & warm clothes to change into at the end of the event.
It is your responsibility to carry sufficient spares to get you round the course. We recommend at least 2 inner tubes per rider if you’re running tubes. Or one inner tube + tubeless plugs if you’re running tubeless. You’ll also need tyre levers & a pump or gas cylinders.
You should also aim to carry sufficient fluids & food to get through the event. However our volunteers will fill up water bottles as required at the three aid stations. We will also have a selection of sweet & savoury food & gels
We have designed the course to suit gravel bikes, mountain bikes & cyclocross bikes. However there are a couple of slightly rocky sections. We do not recommend tyres below 35mm diameter & 38mm or wider will be best.
Navigating the route
This event is self-nav. Almost all keen cyclists now have a Garmin or similar device suitable for navigating a route. And if you own an MTB or gravel bike & don’t have a Garmin or similar you’re missing out on loads of great trails!
We recommend you test your chosen navigation system & battery life before event day & also strongly recommend you have the full map on a phone as a backup to a head unit.
Marking a route as long as this with arrows is very time consuming and also extremely prone to tampering. It only needs one arrow turned the wrong way to send everyone off course! So we’ve decided to put our time & effort into producing excellent, accurate GPXs & course descriptions.
For 2024 we’re partnering with Komoot. It’s particularly good for off-road routes & also has excellent voice navigation.
Camping, Catering etc
Further information about camping, catering and feed stations will be added nearer the time.
Photographs
Our official photographer will be out on the course. We’ll be uploading event photos to our Facebook page & group after the event.
Reviews
