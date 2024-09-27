Town to Tower 10k

Starting from Ruthin Craft Centre, you will head out on an uphill climb through the beautiful Clwydian Hills to its highest point - Moel Famau. The route provides a varied and challenging way up tot he Jubilee Tower and a unique finish line, at over 550m above sea level.

Runners of all ability are welcome to take part, whether you walk the whole thing or race to the top.

After finishing, you can take a short walk to Bwlch Penbarras, where you will find your finisher medal and transport back to Ruthin.