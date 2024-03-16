Trailblazing Women of the East End 10k Running Tour
Trailblazing Women of the East End 10k Running Tour
£24
About
Dive into the stories of London's change-making women of the 19th and 20th centuries as you run through the city's East End. Covering 10k, you'll learn about the Matchgirls Strike, the Suffragette movement and the Poplar Rate Rebellion. With options for all abilities of runner, spend your weekend a little differently with this running tour.
10k Running Tour - Sub-11 Minute Mile Pace and 10k Running Tour - Gentle Pace
Sat, Mar 16, 2024
London, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Aldgate East Station (Stop E), London E1 1FE, UK
Start times
Saturday, Mar 16, 2024
10k Running Tour - Sub-11 Minute Mile Pace: 10:30 AM10k Running Tour - Gentle Pace: 2:30 PM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Trailblazing Women of the East End 10k Running Tour
10k Running Tour - Sub-11 Minute Mile Pace
10km
10k Running Tour - Gentle Pace
10km
Route information
Celebrate Women's History Month and join this 10k run to discover more about the trailblazing women of the East End. Learn about key figures who led change in the 19th and 20th centuries as you follow your guide from Aldgate East Station through east London, finishing at Mile End.
Highlights of the route include:
- Site of the Matchgirls Strike
- Key places of the East London Suffragettes movement
- Site of the Poplar Rate Rebellion
This run is open to all runners, with two paces available to book:
- 10:30 - for those who usually run this distance in sub-11 minute miles (just under 7 minutes per kilometre)
- 14:30 - for those who usually run this distance gentler than 11 minute miles
What's included
- Guided 10km running tour
- Finish-line snack
- Digital photos
- Info about the individuals from the tour circulated afterwards
How to get there
Aldgate East Station (Stop E), London E1 1FE, UKGet full directions
Start Location
Aldgate East Station (Leman Street Exit), London, E1 1FE
what3words///script.went.items
By Public Transport
Aldgate East Station lies on the Hammersmith & City and District lines.
Event day logistics
10:30 Tour starts (sub-11 minute mile pace)
12:30 Approximate tour finish time
14:30 Tour starts (gentle pace)
16:30 Approximate tour finish time
Pace
The second tour will aim to accommodate everyone, with no one getting left behind. Short walking intervals and gentle joggling will be introduced if anyone is struggling.
FAQs
Which tour should I pick to run at the Trailblazing Women of the East End 10k Running Tour?
The 10:30 tour will be run at a sub-11 minute mile pace, or just under 7 minute kilometres. The 14:30 tour will be run at a gentler pace, slower than 11 minute miles, so this is the perfect option for those worried about pace.
Where does the Trailblazing Women of the East End 10k Running Tour start and finish?
The tour starts at Aldgate East Station and finishes at Mile End Station.
How long does the Trailblazing Women of the East End 10k Running Tour last?
The tour will take approximately 2 hours.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
