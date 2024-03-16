Trailblazing Women of the East End 10k Running Tour

Celebrate Women's History Month and join this 10k run to discover more about the trailblazing women of the East End. Learn about key figures who led change in the 19th and 20th centuries as you follow your guide from Aldgate East Station through east London, finishing at Mile End.

Highlights of the route include:

Site of the Matchgirls Strike

Key places of the East London Suffragettes movement

Site of the Poplar Rate Rebellion

This run is open to all runners, with two paces available to book: