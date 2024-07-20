Trident's Race The Estate 2024

09:00 5k & Challenge the Estate start

10:00 Half Marathon & 10k start

Race Pack

A numbered race bib will be provided by the Organisers prior to the event.

All Participants must write their name and details of any health issues and or medications on the reverse of the number.

Cut Off Time

There is no cut-off time for this event. Please do take your time and run at your own pace.

First Aid

Volunteers and marshals in attendance at the race are not medically trained and will not give medical assistance other than notifying an ambulance or paramedic if medical assistance is needed.

Bag Drop

There will be no facilities to store any items on race day. The Organiser and officials do not accept any responsibility or liability for the safekeeping or the storage of any items.

Animals

Participants are not permitted to bring pets or other animals onto the event course. (Participants with assistance dogs please refer to Disabilities policy).

Age Requirements

5k: participants must be 12 or over on race day

10k: participants must be 16 or over on race day

Half Marathon: participants must be 18 or over on race day

Challenge the Estate: participants must be 20 or over on race day

Health and Safety

Bikes, roller skates, skateboards, etc. are not permitted and those attempting to do so will be prohibited from starting and may be forcibly removed from the course mid-race.

Headphones

The Organiser does not advocate the use of Headphones during the race. Any headphones used at the event must be Bone Conductor type. If participants choose to wear headphone then they must take extra care of fellow runners and marshals.

Lost Property

Any found property handed to the organisers will be kept for a maximum of two weeks after the race, and then will be disposed of or given to charity. Any postage charges will be the responsibility of the Participant.