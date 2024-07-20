Trident's Race The Estate 2024
1 / 13
10 +
Trident's Race The Estate 2024
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£10 - £45
About
Trident's Race the Estate is back for another year of stunning running. Winding through woodland, past the reservoir and over the parklands of Revesby Country House, you won't want to miss this popular event, with the Challenge the Estate race added for 2024, which is sure to push you to your limits. After you can join the Revesby Country fair for some festivities.
5k, Challenge the Estate, 10k, and 1 more
View details
Sun, Jul 21, 2024
View logistics
Revesby, United Kingdom
View location
4.5(49 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
🌅
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Trident Sports Events.
Where and when
Location
Revesby, Boston PE22 7NU, UK
Start times
Sunday, Jul 21, 2024
5k: 9:00 AMChallenge the Estate: 9:00 AM10k: 10:00 AMHalf Marathon : 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Trident's Race The Estate 2024
10k
10km
£15 - £17
Half Marathon
21km
2 Loops
£25 - £27
5k
5km
£10
Challenge the Estate
320min
£43 - £45
Route information
Back for 2024, Race the Estate is set in the beautiful surroundings of the Revesby Estate in Lincolnshire. This year's event has a brand-new race, Challenge the Estate, designed to challenge you as you cover 10 stages, running approximately 5k each stage within time windows which narrow with each stage you pass!
Setting off from the iconic deer park, runners will have stunning views of the parklands and Revesby Country House right from the beginning. After a woodland section, you will be greeted by the incredible reservoir, before running along Miningsby Lock with panoramic views of the rolling countryside.
Runners will have the opportunity to take on a 10 km (one lap) or half marathon (two laps) route that just like previous events will offer the ‘complete’ running experience, from fast tarmac sections, over gravel tracks and through breath-taking cross-country sections.
The Challenge the Estate event is a unique opportunity to pit yourselves against other runners and see how long you can keep going! Each stage will need to be completed in a different amount of time, so you'll need to get faster as the race progresses.
- Stage 1 - 50 mins
- Stage 2 - 45 mins
- Stage 3 - 40 mins
- Stage 4 - 35 mins
- Stage 5 - 30 mins
- Stage 6 - 28 mins
- Stage 7 - 26 mins
- Stage 8 - 24 mins
- Stage 9 - 22 mins
- Stage 10 - 20 mins
What's included
- Race photography
- Free parking
- Finish in time to join The Revesby Country Fair at reduced fee
How to get there
Revesby, Boston PE22 7NU, UKGet full directions
Parking
Free Parking is provided by the event.
By Public Transport
From Nottingham take the EMR train to Skegness and get off at Boston. Then, take the A6 bus and get off at The Red Loin PH. The event is a three minute walk from there.
Event day logistics
09:00 5k & Challenge the Estate start
10:00 Half Marathon & 10k start
Race Pack
A numbered race bib will be provided by the Organisers prior to the event.
All Participants must write their name and details of any health issues and or medications on the reverse of the number.
Cut Off Time
There is no cut-off time for this event. Please do take your time and run at your own pace.
First Aid
Volunteers and marshals in attendance at the race are not medically trained and will not give medical assistance other than notifying an ambulance or paramedic if medical assistance is needed.
Bag Drop
There will be no facilities to store any items on race day. The Organiser and officials do not accept any responsibility or liability for the safekeeping or the storage of any items.
Animals
Participants are not permitted to bring pets or other animals onto the event course. (Participants with assistance dogs please refer to Disabilities policy).
Age Requirements
- 5k: participants must be 12 or over on race day
- 10k: participants must be 16 or over on race day
- Half Marathon: participants must be 18 or over on race day
- Challenge the Estate: participants must be 20 or over on race day
Health and Safety
Bikes, roller skates, skateboards, etc. are not permitted and those attempting to do so will be prohibited from starting and may be forcibly removed from the course mid-race.
Headphones
The Organiser does not advocate the use of Headphones during the race. Any headphones used at the event must be Bone Conductor type. If participants choose to wear headphone then they must take extra care of fellow runners and marshals.
Lost Property
Any found property handed to the organisers will be kept for a maximum of two weeks after the race, and then will be disposed of or given to charity. Any postage charges will be the responsibility of the Participant.
FAQs
Is there a bag store for Trident's Race the Estate 2024?
No. Participants should limit what they bring, store their items in their cars, or leave them with friends.
Is there parking at Trident's Race the Estate 2024?
Yes! Free Parking is provided by the organiser.
Can I run with my dog/pet at Trident's Race the Estate 2024?
Unfortunately, you cannot run with your pet at this event.
Reviews
4.5
49 reviews
Running in London Parks
£10 - £45